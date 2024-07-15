Rectify Pharmaceuticals Appoints Bharat Reddy as Chief Business Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (“Rectify”) a biotechnology company developing small molecule disease-modifying therapeutics that restore and enhance ABC transporter function, today announced the appointment of Bharat Reddy, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer. Mr. Reddy brings over 10 years of business development and strategy expertise in the biopharmaceutical industry and will lead business development activities for the company.



“I am delighted to welcome Bharat to the Rectify team,” said Rajesh Devraj, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Rectify. “His proven track record of advancing partnerships in the biopharma industry will be critical as we build the industry-leading ABC transporter therapeutics company and advance our business goals.”

Dr. Reddy added, “Rectify is the first company to tap into the ABC transporter protein superfamily, and our platform is uniquely positioned to develop disease-modifying therapies that restore and enhance ABC transporter function. I look forward to working with the executive team and the Board on strategic partnership opportunities to advance the company’s development candidates and bring hope to patients in need.”

Dr. Reddy is an accomplished biopharma leader with deep experience in corporate affairs, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and academia. He most recently served as Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, at Kelonia Therapeutics where he designed and implemented a business strategy plan and fostered a multi-year collaboration and licensing agreement with Astellas Pharmaceuticals. Prior to this role, Dr. Reddy served as Head of Business Development at Catamaran Bio following his tenure as entrepreneur in residence at SV Health Investors where he played an integral role in Catamaran’s launch. Prior to Catamaran Bio, he served as Director, Business Development, at bluebird bio. He started his career as a Life Sciences strategy consultant with ClearView Healthcare Partners. Dr. Reddy holds a B.A. in Biology and Anthropology from Bowdoin College and a Ph.D. from the Department of Biological Sciences at Columbia University.

About Rectify Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Rectify”)

Rectify is a development stage biotechnology company developing Positive Functional Modulators (PFMs), disease-modifying therapeutics that restore and enhance ABC transporter function to address the underlying cause of serious ABC transporter mediated diseases. Rectify is the first company to directly address the untapped therapeutic potential of the ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporter target class, a 48-member superfamily of membrane-bound proteins that actively export a diverse range of substrates across lipid membranes. The Company’s breakthrough product platform enables efficient and rapid discovery of first-in-class small molecule therapies with potential to address ABC transporter dysfunction in rare and common liver, biliary, eye and CNS diseases. Rectify was founded and seeded by Atlas Venture who co-led the $100M Series A round with Omega Funds and were joined by Forbion and Longwood Fund.

