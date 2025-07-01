Tilde Sciences Announces Availability Of VECAMYL™ (Mecamylamine) With Exclusive Distribution Through Optime Care Specialty Pharmacy

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilde Sciences LLC (“Tilde”), a U.S.–based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet need, today announced the nationwide availability of VECAMYL™ (mecamylamine HCl tablets USP) 2.5 mg. The relaunch follows U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval and the creation of a resilient domestic supply chain. VECAMYL™ is available through Tilde’s high touch patient support program, Tilde Total Care™. Tilde has selected Optime Care, an AscellaHealth company, as the exclusive specialty pharmacy for dispensing VECAMYL™ to patients. Tilde chose Optime Care for program continuity, prior experience with VECAMYL™, and expertise working with small, unique patient populations.

“Bringing VECAMYL™ back to market fulfills our promise to clinicians who rely on this medicine to manage severe and malignant hypertension,” said Akeel Mithani, president of Tilde Sciences. “Optime Care’s tailored patient-management model ensures every prescription is accompanied by education, financial assistance and proactive adherence monitoring—an approach that aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Effective immediately, prescriptions for VECAMYL™ are processed exclusively through Optime Care and supported by Tilde Total Care™, a high touch patient support program that offers care coordinator outreach, refill coordination and navigation of financial assistance resources. Healthcare providers may obtain enrollment forms, prior-authorization support and medical information services by calling 1-877-794-0008.

ABOUT VECAMYL

VECAMYL™ (mecamylamine HCl tablets USP) 2.5 mg is indicated for the treatment of moderately severe to severe essential hypertension and uncomplicated malignant hypertension. The product is contraindicated in mild, labile hypertension, recent myocardial infarction, certain renal dysfunction, glaucoma, pyloric stenosis and known hypersensitivity to mecamylamine. Consult the Full Prescribing Information for complete safety details.

ABOUT TILDE SCIENCES

Tilde Sciences is a privately held biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medicines for patients with rare and neglected disorders. Visit www.tildesciences.com.

ABOUT OPTIME CARE

Optime Care, an AscellaHealth company, is a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient-management organization serving orphan and ultra-rare communities. Visit www.optimecare.com.





CONTACT: Media Contact (Tilde): info@tildesciences.com