RadioMedix Selected for National Cancer Institute’s Investor Initiatives and Presentation at BIO Investor Forum

Houston TX, Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Houston, TX--RadioMedix Inc. a clinical-stage company, announced that it has been selected to present at the prestigious Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) ‘s Investor Forum as part of the National Cancer Institute’s Small Business Innovation Research (NCI SBIR) Investor Initiatives, a program offered by NCI SBIR Development Center. Bio Investor Forum is a premier opportunity to engage with life science investors and executives. It is a unique opportunity to present pipeline of RadioMedix products and offer clinical and R&D services to biopharma experts and investors. RadioMedix is focused on addressing unmet needs in the oncology space by designing innovative targeted diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

“RadioMedix targeted alpha-emitter therapy (TAT) platform is highly promising and will drastically improve the outcome of cancer therapy in the near future. Selection by this prestigious forum is a testament to the relevance of our work in treating patients with cancer”, said Dr. Ebrahim S. Delpassand, CEO and Chairman of RadioMedix. “It is a great honor to be selected to present at the 2017-Bio Investor Forum. We are grateful to NCI SBIR Development Center for support of our research program through funding and entrepreneurial resources. Participation in the Investor Initiatives and Bio Investor Forum will accelerate our interaction with investors and other life science companies”, said Izabela Tworowska, PhD, CSO of RadioMedix Inc. “We are excited to present our theranostic platform and discuss our business model on Bio Investor Forum”, she continued.

About RadioMedix

RadioMedix, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, based in Houston, Texas, focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of cancer. The company is commercializing positron-emitter labeled radiotracers and therapeutic (alpha and beta-emitter labeled) radiopharmaceuticals for targeted radionuclide therapy of cancer. RadioMedix has established two service facilities for academic and industrial partners: cGMP Manufacturing Suite for human clinical trials and probe development and Molecular Imaging Facility for pre-clinical evaluation of agents. More information at http://www.radiomedix.com.