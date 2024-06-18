PURE Bioscience Announces an International Supply and License Agreement with AgroVet Alliance

EL CAJON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE) (“PURE,” the “Company” or “we”), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, and AgroVet Alliance, FZE (“AVA”), have entered into a multi-year international supply and license agreement for the purchase and selling of SDC products under special terms and conditions.

Jeff Kitchell, VP of Operations for PURE, said, “AVA has been doing business worldwide in the animal health and livestock industry for decades. We are excited about AVA’s opportunity to add the SDC family of products to an existing network of distributors and customers in the Middle East and North Africa. Our vision for SDC products in this industry aligns perfectly with AVA’s business model, and we are thrilled to partner with AVA.”

Nick Nikooforsat, Chief Executive Officer for AVA, said, “We are extremely excited to add PURE’s SDC products to our network of distributors and partners. This is an opportunity to help our customers make a real difference in the success of their business with SDC.”

How SDC Works

SDC kills microorganisms by two modes of action: 1) the silver ion deactivates structural and metabolic membrane proteins leading to microbial death; 2) the microbes view SDC as a food source, allowing the silver ion to enter the microbe. Once inside the organism, the silver ion denatures the DNA, which halts the microbe’s ability to replicate and leads to its death. This dual action makes SDC highly and quickly effective against a broad spectrum of microbes. Traditional silver-based disinfectants have short shelf lives – from hours to days. SDC is a stabilized silver ion complex with a shelf life of several years. The unique bond between the silver ions in SDC allows the silver ion to remain in solution while at the same time making it more bio-available for antimicrobial action.

About AgroVet Alliance

AVA has served the Middle East and North Africa for over 20 years with quality products. It distributes premium animal healthcare products such as, feed and feed additives, feed sanitizers, veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, disinfectants, feed enzymes, horse and camel nutrition, and specialty mycotoxin binders. This allows them to be a single source supplier for many poultry integrators, dairy farms, commercial feed mills, veterinary clinics, veterinary pharmacies, and even a small family farm. AVA has adapted to the needs of the ever-changing animal health market. This strength has allowed them to position themselves in the Middle East, North Africa, and other locations to provide excellent efficacy in their product offerings and customer service. AVA’s growth over the past 20 years has made them the leader in supplying premium animal health products and solutions to the many regions they serve. AVA is committed to offering its customers the best product selection, sales support, services, logistics, and technical support. They are experts in animal health, feed milling, animal nutrition, water quality, and biosecurity and help their customers maintain the highest level of productivity. Their staff are highly trained in the industry and are always willing to go the extra mile. Customer success is the goal and they will continue to provide value-added services and a wide array of products to help them succeed.

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE focuses on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products primarily in food safety. We provide solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogens and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This is a broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent, and formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity, and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE’s mailing address of 771 Jamacha Rd. #512, El Cajon, California 92019 (San Diego County area) serves as its official address for all business requirements. Additional information on PURE is available at www.purebio.com.

