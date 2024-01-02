Psychemedics Corporation Announces Relocation of Headquarters to Dallas, Texas

ACTON, Mass., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychemedics Corporation, a global leader in hair testing for drugs of abuse, proudly announces the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Acton, Massachusetts, to Dallas, Texas, while reaffirming its unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service and maintaining the highest standards in hair drug testing.

The move to Dallas underscores Psychemedics’ commitment to expanding operations, fostering innovation, and better serving its diverse clientele globally. This strategic relocation aims to further streamline operations while ensuring uninterrupted, top-tier services for clients.

Brian Hullinger, Chief Executive Officer and President of Psychemedics Corporation, expressed confidence in the move, stating, “Our shift to Dallas signifies a pivotal step in our growth strategy. This relocation bolsters our ability to innovate and reinforces our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service to our clients.”

The new address for Psychemedics Corporation headquarters is:

5220 Spring Valley Road

Ste 230

Dallas, TX 75254

All contact information, including phone numbers and email addresses, remains unchanged.

For more information about Psychemedics Corporation and its innovative hair testing solutions, please visit https://www.psychemedics.com .

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation is a leading global provider of innovative hair testing for drugs of abuse. With a commitment to accuracy and reliability, the company offers cutting-edge drug testing solutions. Psychemedics Corporation is dedicated to providing valuable insights and maintaining the highest standards in substance abuse testing.

Investor Relations:

Phone: 978-206-8220

Email: InvestorRelations@psychemedics.com



