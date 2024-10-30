Zura Bio to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2024

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZURA #TeamZura--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) (“Zura Bio”), a clinical stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its senior leadership team will participate in two investor conferences in November.





Conference Details:

Event: Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

Details: Participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET and hosting investor meetings in Boston, MA.

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Details: Hosting investor meetings Thursday, November 21, 2024, in London, UK.

Links for live webcasts and replays, if available, will be posted on the News & Events page in the Investors & Media section of the Zura Bio website. Presentations will be archived on the website for at least 30 days following the event.

ABOUT ZURA BIO

Zura Bio is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Currently, Zura Bio is developing three assets which have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are Phase 2 ready. The company is developing a portfolio of therapeutic indications for tibulizumab (ZB-106), crebankitug (ZB-168), and torudokimab (ZB-880), with a goal of demonstrating their efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including systemic sclerosis and other novel indications with unmet needs.

