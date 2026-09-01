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Press Releases

Zura Bio to Participate in the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

August 31, 2026 | 
1 min read

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) (“Zura”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel and differentiated medicines to meaningfully improve the lives of patients with serious and debilitating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:



Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

  • Location: New York, NY
  • Fireside chat: Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 9:10 a.m. ET
  • Investor meetings: Management will conduct one-on-one investor meetings on the same day

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website under News & Events. A replay will be accessible for at least 30 days following the event.

ABOUT ZURA

Zura is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with unmet need. Zura’s pipeline includes product candidates designed to target key mechanisms of immune system imbalance, with the goal of improving efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience for patients.

Zura’s lead product candidate, tibulizumab (ZB-106), is being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical studies in adults: TibuSHIELD, a study in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and TibuSURE, a study in systemic sclerosis (SSc). A third study, NEXUS-PMR, for polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) is planned to be initiated by year-end 2026. Additional product candidates torudokimab (ZB-880) and crebankitug (ZB-168) have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are being evaluated for their potential across a range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.zurabio.com.


Contacts

Investor and media inquiries: 
ir@zurabio.com

Nevada Events
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