Zura Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 4, 2026

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) (“Zura” or the “Company”), a clinical‑stage biotechnology company developing novel and differentiated medicines to meaningfully improve the lives of patients with serious and debilitating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today reported that on April 30, 2026, the Company granted inducement awards consisting of options to purchase up to 615,160 Class A Ordinary Shares (the “Options”) to eight newly hired employees. These awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors and granted outside the Company’s 2023 Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”), with a grant date of April 30, 2026, as inducements material to the new employees’ employments, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The awards are subject to the terms and conditions and other provisions set forth in the Company’s Plan and the award agreements thereunder.

The Options that were granted have an exercise price of $5.08 per Class A Ordinary Share, which is equal to the closing price of Zura’s Class A Ordinary Shares on April 30, 2026. The Options will each vest over four years, with one fourth (1/4th) of the shares subject to each Option vesting on the one year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the remaining shares subject to each Option shall vest in equal quarterly installments thereafter, subject to the employee’s continuous service through such vesting date.

ABOUT ZURA

Zura is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with unmet need. Zura’s pipeline includes product candidates designed to target key mechanisms of immune system imbalance, with the goal of improving efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience for patients.

Zura’s lead product candidate, tibulizumab (ZB-106), is being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical studies in adults: TibuSHIELD, a study in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and TibuSURE, a study in systemic sclerosis (SSc). Additional product candidates torudokimab (ZB-880) and crebankitug (ZB-168) have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are being evaluated for their potential across a range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.zurabio.com.

ir@zurabio.com