Zura Bio Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates

Advanced the Phase 2 TibuSURE clinical trial evaluating tibulizumab in adults with systemic sclerosis (SSc)

Continued preparations for the planned Phase 2 trial evaluating tibulizumab in adults with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), expected to initiate in Q2 2025

Strengthened the team with a strategic appointment to support clinical execution and organizational growth

$170.6 million in cash and cash equivalents with cash runway anticipated through 2027

“The first quarter of 2025 reflected steady progress across our clinical and operational priorities,” said Robert Lisicki, Chief Executive Officer of Zura Bio. “We continued advancing trial efforts for our Phase 2 TibuSURE trial for adults with SSc, and progressed preparations for the initiation of a second Phase 2 study in HS. Recent additions to our clinical team have further strengthened our ability to grow and execute with care. We believe we are well-positioned to move our programs forward thoughtfully and purposefully.”

PIPELINE HIGHLIGHTS AND UPCOMING ANTICIPATED MILESTONES

Tibulizumab

Systemic sclerosis

In the first quarter of 2025, Zura Bio continued to advance its ongoing Phase 2 TibuSURE trial evaluating tibulizumab in adults with SSc.

Hidradenitis suppurativa

In the first quarter of 2025, Zura Bio received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Investigational New Drug application for HS, supporting the planned initiation of its Phase 2 clinical trial in adults with HS in the second quarter of 2025.

Crebankitug

Zura Bio continues to explore the potential of crebankitug in immune-mediated diseases where dual inhibition of interleukin-7 (IL-7) and thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) may offer clinical benefits with commercial potential. The Company is conducting translational research and engaging with academic collaborators to inform future development decisions.

Torudokimab

Zura Bio is evaluating the potential role of torudokimab in inflammatory and respiratory diseases and monitoring external clinical data in areas such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease to inform its development strategy.

CORPORATE HIGHLIGHTS

In the first quarter, Zura Bio appointed Kate Dingwall as Senior Vice President of Development Operations. Ms. Dingwall brings extensive experience in patient-centered trial design, recruitment strategies, and clinical optimization and is expected to help advance the Company’s pipeline and lead execution across current and future clinical programs.

FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2025, Zura Bio had cash and cash equivalents of $170.6 million. Zura Bio anticipates that its existing cash and cash equivalents should be sufficient to support operations as currently planned through 2027.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses

R&D expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $10.5 million, compared to $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $3.7 million for contract research organization (CRO) costs and $2.1 million for manufacturing costs for our product candidates, as well as $0.6 million for cash and non-cash compensation costs for personnel in research and development functions as we advance our Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating tibulizumab in SSc and HS.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses

G&A expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $8.8 million, compared to $4.8 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $2.6 million increase in cash and non-cash compensation costs for personnel in executive and administrative functions and our board of directors, as well as a $1.2 million increase in professional fees to support our growing organization as we advance our Phase 2 clinical trials evaluating tibulizumab in SSc and HS.

Net Loss

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $17.4 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.02 per share, for the same period in 2024.

ABOUT ZURA BIO

Zura Bio is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes dual-pathway product candidates designed to target key mechanisms of immune system imbalance, with the goal of improving efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience for patients.

Zura Bio’s lead product candidate, tibulizumab (ZB-106), is currently being evaluated in TibuSURE, a Phase 2 clinical trial in adults with systemic sclerosis. It is also expected to enter a separate Phase 2 clinical trial in adults with hidradenitis suppurativa in the second quarter of 2025. Additional product candidates, crebankitug (ZB-168) and torudokimab (ZB-880), have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are being evaluated for their potential across a range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

ZURA BIO LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,569 $ 176,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,123 2,246 Total current assets 171,692 178,744 Property and equipment, net 106 91 Other assets 698 698 Total assets $ 172,496 $ 179,533 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 21,092 $ 19,514 Total current liabilities 21,092 19,514 Total liabilities 21,092 19,514 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 11,663 11,663 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000 authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Class A Ordinary Shares, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 68,374,998 and 65,297,530 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 311,532 302,705 Accumulated deficit (173,339 ) (155,897 ) Total Zura Bio Limited shareholders' equity 138,200 146,815 Noncontrolling interest 1,541 1,541 Total shareholders’ equity 139,741 148,356 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders' equity $ 172,496 $ 179,533

ZURA BIO LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) unaudited For the Three Months Ended March 31 2025 2024 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 10,474 $ 3,593 General and administrative 8,780 4,786 Total operating expenses 19,254 8,379 Loss from operations (19,254 ) (8,379 ) Other (income)/expense, net Interest income (1,817 ) (1,215 ) Change in fair value of private placement warrants - 606 Other expense (income), net 5 (23 ) Total other income, net (1,812 ) (632 ) Loss before income taxes (17,442 ) (7,747 ) Income tax benefit - - Net loss (17,442 ) (7,747 ) Adjustment of redeemable noncontrolling interest from redemption value to carrying value - 7,017 Net loss attributable to Class A Ordinary Shareholders of Zura $ (17,442 ) $ (730 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A Ordinary Shareholders of Zura, basic and diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average Class A Ordinary Shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A Ordinary Shareholders of Zura, basic and diluted 92,964,048 46,914,542

