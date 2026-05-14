Zura Bio Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Muzammil Mustufa as Chief Business Officer

HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zura Bio Limited (Nasdaq: ZURA) (“Zura”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel and differentiated medicines to meaningfully improve the lives of patients with serious and debilitating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Muzammil Mustufa as Chief Business Officer (CBO). Mr. Mustufa will oversee corporate strategy, business development, commercial planning, and investor relations efforts.

Mr. Mustufa brings 20 years of diversified pharmaceutical and biotechnology experience to Zura, with extensive experience in immunology, rare disease, and other therapeutic areas. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Corporate Strategy at Amicus Therapeutics, where he played an integral part in the global launch and commercialization strategies of two innovative medicines in orphan diseases. He subsequently led integration planning for Amicus in connection with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.'s $4.8 billion acquisition of the company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Mustufa held roles at GSK plc, The Frankel Group, and The D.E. Shaw Group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Muz to Zura as we approach key clinical and corporate milestones for tibulizumab,” said Sandeep Kulkarni, M.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zura Bio. “He brings a rare combination of commercial, strategic, and financial acumen that will elevate and complement our leadership team’s capabilities. Muz is the perfect fit for the company as we continue to explore tibulizumab’s potential to redefine treatment across multiple autoimmune indications as well as pursue opportunities to further advance our mission.”

"I am excited to be joining Zura and to contribute during what is clearly a defining period for the company,” said Mr. Mustufa. “The science behind tibulizumab — a first- and only-in-class bispecific simultaneously blocking the IL-17 and BAFF pathways — reflects an approach that has the potential to improve outcomes for patients with serious and complex immune system disorders. I look forward to partnering with Sandeep, our talented team, and the Board of Directors as we prepare for our readouts and the company’s next phase of growth."

ABOUT ZURA

Zura is a clinical-stage, multi-asset immunology company developing novel dual-pathway antibodies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with unmet need. Zura’s pipeline includes product candidates designed to target key mechanisms of immune system imbalance, with the goal of improving efficacy, safety, and dosing convenience for patients.

Zura’s lead product candidate, tibulizumab (ZB-106), is being evaluated in two Phase 2 clinical studies in adults: TibuSHIELD, a study in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and TibuSURE, a study in systemic sclerosis (SSc). Additional product candidates torudokimab (ZB-880) and crebankitug (ZB-168) have completed Phase 1/1b studies and are being evaluated for their potential across a range of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.

For more information, please visit www.zurabio.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute “forward‑looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “designed to,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions, and are based on Zura’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and potential therapeutic benefits of Zura’s product candidates; the timing, progress, design and results of Zura’s current and future clinical trials, including the anticipated reporting of data therefrom; the potential to expand Zura’s product candidates into additional indications; the sufficiency of Zura’s cash resources and projected cash runway; and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward‑looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: uncertainties inherent in the development of therapeutic product candidates, such as the risk that one or more of Zura’s current or future product candidates may not be successfully developed or commercialized; the risk of delay or cessation of any planned clinical trials of Zura’s current or future product candidates; the risk that prior results, including signals of safety, activity or durability of effect observed in preclinical studies or earlier clinical trials, may not be replicated or may not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials; the risk that modeling data indicating therapeutic potential, or clinical evidence from other drug candidates, may not be predictive of results in Zura’s current or future clinical trials; the risk that Zura’s product candidates or procedures in connection with their administration may not have the safety or efficacy profiles anticipated; risks related to the accuracy of Zura’s estimates of expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; uncertainties related to the timing and outcome of the regulatory approval process; unexpected litigation or other disputes; the impact of macroeconomic conditions on Zura’s business, clinical trials and financial position; and other risks and uncertainties to be described in Zura’s Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Zura as of the date hereof. Zura assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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