Zomedica Launches Groundbreaking Equine Asthma Clinical Registry Featuring PulseVet(R) Shock Wave Therapy

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Zomedica Corp. (OTCQB:ZOMDF) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostic and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the launch of the Equine Asthma Clinical Registry. This pioneering program leverages PulseVet® shock wave therapy to offer a non-invasive, drug-free treatment alternative for horses suffering from asthma.

Equine asthma is a common yet often underdiagnosed condition, affecting an estimated 15% of horses over the age of seven. The chronic respiratory disease can significantly impact performance, comfort, and quality of life, especially in athletic and aging horses. Zomedica's Equine Asthma Clinical Registry aims to uncover better treatment strategies through real-world clinical evidence using the PulseVet system.

Recent clinical studies have demonstrated that electrohydraulic extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT) using the PulseVet device can significantly improve clinical signs in horses diagnosed with respiratory conditions. To date, 58 horses have completed treatment for respiratory conditions, with no reported adverse events.

Dr. Beau Whitaker, DVM, of Brazos Valley Equine Hospital, commented, "We've observed measurable reductions in respiratory effort, cough frequency, and overall clinical signs following ESWT treatment. It's a promising adjunct therapy for managing equine asthma."

Veterinary clinics can enroll up to 20 horses, contributing to vital research while receiving product credits. Participants are required to complete three scheduled visits per horse over a 4-6 week period, with assessments conducted at each visit.

"The launch of this clinical registry marks an important milestone in our commitment to advancing patient care. By systematically collecting real-world data for the treatment of equine asthma, we aim to generate critical insights that will inform clinical practice, guide future research, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients. This initiative reflects our ongoing dedication to evidence-based innovation and collaboration," said Ashley Wood PhD, Zomedica's Vice President of Research and Development.

Courtney Calnan, Senior Product Manager at Zomedica, added: "What makes this registry so exciting is that it bridges cutting-edge science with everyday clinical application. We're providing veterinarians with tools and data that empower them to deliver better outcomes for their patients-without relying solely on medications. It's a true step forward in equine respiratory care."

This initiative not only offers a novel treatment avenue for equine asthma but also reinforces Zomedica's commitment to advancing animal healthcare through innovative, evidence-based solutions.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW® digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. Zomedica grew revenue 8% in 2024 to $27 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $71 million in liquidity as of December 31, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

