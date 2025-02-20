Zoetis to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced that a representative from the company will participate in the following investor conferences.





Bank of America Securities 2025 Animal Health Summit on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties can access live audio webcasts of the presentations by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. Replays will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of each event.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

ZTS-COR

ZTS-IR

Contacts



Media Contacts:

Jennifer Albano

1-862-399-0810 (o)

jennifer.albano@zoetis.com

Laura Panza

1-973-975-5176 (o)

laura.panza@zoetis.com

Investor Contacts:

Steve Frank

1-973-822-7141 (o)

steve.frank@zoetis.com

Nick Soonthornchai

1-973-443-2792 (o)

nick.soonthornchai@zoetis.com