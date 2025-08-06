Zoetis Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results, Raises Full Year 2025 Outlook

Reports Revenue of $2.5 Billion, Growing 4%, and Net Income of $718 Million, or $1.61 per Diluted Share, Increasing 15% and 18%, Respectively, on a Reported Basis for Second Quarter 2025

Delivers 8% Organic Operational Growth in Revenue and 10% Organic Operational Growth in Adjusted Net Income for Second Quarter 2025

Reports Adjusted Net Income of $783 Million, or Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.76, for Second Quarter 2025

Raises Full Year 2025 Revenue Guidance to $9.450 - $9.600 Billion with Organic Operational Revenue Growth of 6.5% to 8.0% Following Strong First-Half Performance

Raises Full Year 2025 Guidance for Organic Operational Growth in Adjusted Net Income to 5.5% to 7.5% to Reflect Disciplined Execution and Cost Management

Raises Guidance for Diluted EPS on an Adjusted Basis to $6.30 to $6.40

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ZTS #animalhealth--Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 and raised its full year 2025 guidance.

The company reported revenue of $2.5 billion for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 4% compared with the second quarter of 2024. On an organic operational1 basis, revenue for the second quarter of 2025 increased 8% compared with the second quarter of 2024. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $718 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, an increase of 15% and 18%, respectively, on a reported basis.

Adjusted net income2 for the second quarter of 2025 was $783 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, an increase of 10% and 13%, respectively, on both a reported and an organic operational basis. Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2025 excludes the net impact of $65 million for purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and divestiture-related costs and certain significant items.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

“Zoetis delivered a strong broad-based performance in the second quarter of 2025, with 8% organic operational revenue growth," said Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis. "Our consistent results across economic and competitive cycles reflect the strength of our innovation engine, the breadth of our diversified portfolio and the discipline of our execution in what remains one of the most compelling long-term growth sectors. As we look to the second half of the year, our focus remains clear: execute with discipline, advance meaningful innovation and stay deeply connected to our customers."

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Zoetis organizes and manages its commercial operations across two segments: United States (U.S.) and International. Within these segments, the company delivers a diverse portfolio of products for companion animals and livestock, tailored to local trends and customer needs. In the second quarter of 2025:

Revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.4 billion, an increase of 4% compared with the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 7% on an organic operational basis. Sales of the company's innovative companion animal products increased 9%, driven primarily by Simparica Trio®, the company’s flea, tick and heartworm combination product, as well as its key dermatology portfolio including Apoquel®, Apoquel Chewable and Cytopoint®. Broad-based growth across the remainder of the companion animal portfolio, including vaccines and diagnostics, was partially offset by a decline in the company's monoclonal antibody (mAb) products for osteoarthritis (OA) pain, Librela® for dogs and Solensia® for cats. Sales of livestock products declined 21% in the quarter, largely due to the divestiture of the medicated feed additive (MFA) product portfolio and related assets. On an organic operational basis, sales of livestock products decreased 2% in the quarter due to the timing of supply of ceftiofur products and competition for Draxxin, partially offset by growth across the livestock portfolio, primarily in vaccines.

Revenue in the International segment was $1.1 billion, a 3% increase on a reported basis and an increase of 9% on an organic operational basis compared with the second quarter of 2024. Sales of companion animal products grew 8% on a reported and an operational3 basis. Growth in the quarter was driven by the company's innovative companion animal portfolio including key dermatology products Apoquel and Cytopoint, Simparica franchise and monoclonal antibodies for OA pain, Librela and Solensia. Sales of livestock products declined 2% on a reported basis, largely due to the divestiture of the MFA product portfolio and related assets, as well as foreign exchange. On an organic operational basis, sales of livestock products increased 10%, driven by broad-based growth across core species including swine, fish, poultry and cattle.

INVESTMENTS IN GROWTH

Zoetis continues to advance care for animals across the globe with a robust pipeline fueled by lifecycle innovation, geographic expansion and disruptive innovation. The company expects a significant approval in a major market every year for the next several years.

Since its last quarterly earnings announcement, Simparica Trio gained new label indications in Japan to prevent eyeworms and to prevent Dipylidium caninum (flea tapeworm) infections by killing Ctenocephalides felis vector fleas in treated dogs. With this approval, Simparica Trio is the only canine combination parasiticide indicated to prevent flea tapeworm infections, at the source, by killing vector fleas before transmission. Revolution® Plus (selamectin/sarolaner), a topical combination product that treats ticks, fleas, ear mites, lice and gastrointestinal worms and prevents heartworm disease in cats, received approval for an additional claim related to efficacy against notoedres mange in Australia, and in the EU received approval for an additional claim for the prevention of flea tapeworm infections by controlling fleas.

Geographic expansion included approval of Solensia (frunevetmab injection) in South Korea for control of pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats. Revolution Plus was approved in the Philippines to treat ticks, fleas, ear mites, lice and gastrointestinal worms and prevent heartworm disease in cats.

On the livestock side of the business, Zoetis received a conditional license for its Avian Influenza Vaccine, H5N2 Subtype, Killed Virus, for use in lactating dairy cattle in the U.S. In Brazil, the company gained a new label claim for Fostera® Gold PCV MH related to swine breeding herd safety. Zoetis received approval in Australia for needle-free administration of its Fostera Gold PCV MH vaccine to help prevent infection from Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae and Porcine circovirus, and its Fostera Gold PCV Metastim vaccine to help prevent infection from Porcine circovirus. In the EU, the company received approval for a needle-free microdose of Suvaxyn® PRRS, a vaccine that helps prevent porcine respiratory and reproductive syndrome.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Zoetis is raising its full year 2025 guidance due to a strong first-half performance and continued discipline in execution and cost management.

Revenue between $9.450 billion to $9.600 billion (organic operational growth of 6.5% to 8.0%)

Reported net income between $2.650 billion to $2.700 billion

Adjusted net income between $2.825 billion to $2.875 billion (organic operational growth of 5.5% to 7.5%)

Reported diluted EPS of $5.90 to $6.00

Adjusted diluted EPS between $6.30 to $6.40

This guidance reflects foreign exchange rates as of late July and the impact of enacted and assumptions on announced tariffs. Additional details on guidance are included in the financial tables and will be discussed on the company's conference call this morning.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.

1 Organic operational results (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as results excluding the impact of foreign exchange and certain acquisitions and divestitures.

2 Adjusted net income and its components and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP financial measures) are defined as reported net income and reported diluted earnings per share, excluding purchase accounting adjustments, acquisition and divestiture-related costs and certain significant items.

3 Operational results (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as results excluding the impact of foreign exchange.

DISCLOSURE NOTICES

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of Zoetis with respect to: business plans or prospects, future operating or financial performance, future guidance, future operating models; R&D costs; timing and likelihood of success; expectations regarding products, product approvals or products under development and expected timing of product launches; expectations regarding competing products; expectations regarding financial impact of divestitures; disruptions in our global supply chain; expectations regarding the performance of acquired companies and our ability to integrate new businesses; expectations regarding the financial impact of acquisitions; future use of cash, dividend payments and share repurchases; foreign exchange rates, tax rates, tariffs, changes in tax regimes and laws and any changes thereto; and other future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if management's underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Zoetis expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections thereof captioned “Forward-Looking Statements and Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Current Reports on Form 8-K. These filings and subsequent filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.zoetis.com, or on request from Zoetis.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures: We use non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, operational results (which exclude the impact of foreign exchange) and organic operational results (which exclude the impact of foreign exchange and certain acquisitions and divestitures), to assess and analyze our results and trends and to make financial and operational decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors because they provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release should not be considered alternatives to measurements required by GAAP, such as net income, operating income, and earnings per share, and should not be considered measures of liquidity. These non-GAAP financial measures are unlikely to be comparable with non-GAAP information provided by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this press release and are posted on our website at www.zoetis.com.

Internet Posting of Information: We routinely post information that may be important to investors on the 'Investor Relations' section of our website at www.zoetis.com, as well as on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly and to follow us on social media for company news and information.

ZOETIS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME(a) (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Revenue $ 2,460 $ 2,361 4 $ 4,680 $ 4,551 3 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 649 668 (3 ) 1,271 1,311 (3 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 617 581 6 1,180 1,128 5 Research and development expenses 172 171 1 329 333 (1 ) Amortization of intangible assets 33 35 (6 ) 65 72 (10 ) Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 30 42 (29 ) 30 46 (35 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 53 59 (10 ) 107 117 (9 ) Other (income)/deductions–net 4 25 (84 ) (14 ) 17 * Income before provision for taxes on income 902 780 16 1,712 1,527 12 Provision for taxes on income 184 156 18 363 304 19 Net income before allocation to noncontrolling interests 718 624 15 1,349 1,223 10 Less: Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — — * — — * Net income attributable to Zoetis Inc. $ 718 $ 624 15 $ 1,349 $ 1,223 10 Earnings per share attributable to Zoetis—basic $ 1.61 $ 1.37 18 $ 3.02 $ 2.68 13 Earnings per share attributable to Zoetis—diluted $ 1.61 $ 1.37 18 $ 3.02 $ 2.67 13 Weighted-average shares used to calculate earnings per share Basic 445.1 455.5 446.3 456.7 Diluted 445.5 456.0 446.7 457.4 (a) The condensed consolidated statements of income present the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Subsidiaries operating outside the United States are included for the three and six months ended May 31, 2025 and 2024.

* Calculation not meaningful.

ZOETIS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP Reported(a) Purchase Accounting Adjustments Acquisition and Divestiture- Related Costs(1) Certain Significant Items(2) Non-GAAP Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 649 $ (1 ) $ — $ (1 ) $ 647 Gross profit 1,811 1 — 1 1,813 Selling, general and administrative expenses 617 (3 ) — (9 ) 605 Amortization of intangible assets 33 (28 ) — — 5 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 30 — (1 ) (29 ) — Other (income)/deductions–net 4 — — (8 ) (4 ) Income before provision for taxes on income 902 33 1 47 983 Provision for taxes on income 184 7 — 9 200 Net income attributable to Zoetis 718 26 1 38 783 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 1.61 0.06 — 0.09 1.76 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Reported(a) Purchase Accounting Adjustments Acquisition and Divestiture- Related Costs(1) Certain Significant Items(2) Non-GAAP Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 668 $ (1 ) $ — $ — $ 667 Gross profit 1,693 1 — — 1,694 Selling, general and administrative expenses 581 (3 ) — — 578 Amortization of intangible assets 35 (31 ) — — 4 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 42 — (5 ) (37 ) — Other (income)/deductions–net 25 — — (33 ) (8 ) Income before provision for taxes on income 780 35 5 70 890 Provision for taxes on income 156 8 1 14 179 Net income attributable to Zoetis 624 27 4 56 711 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 1.37 0.06 0.01 0.12 1.56 (a) The condensed consolidated statements of income present the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Subsidiaries operating outside the United States are included for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and 2024.

(b) Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for notes (1) and (2).

ZOETIS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars, except per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 GAAP Reported(a) Purchase Accounting Adjustments Acquisition and Divestiture- Related Costs(1) Certain Significant Items(2) Non-GAAP Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 1,271 $ (2 ) $ — $ (2 ) $ 1,267 Gross profit 3,409 2 — 2 3,413 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,180 (6 ) — (15 ) 1,159 Research and development expenses 329 (1 ) — — 328 Amortization of intangible assets 65 (56 ) — — 9 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 30 — (1 ) (29 ) — Other (income)/deductions–net (14 ) — — (7 ) (21 ) Income before provision for taxes on income 1,712 65 1 53 1,831 Provision for taxes on income 363 14 — 9 386 Net income attributable to Zoetis 1,349 51 1 44 1,445 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 3.02 0.11 — 0.10 3.23 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 GAAP Reported(a) Purchase Accounting Adjustments Acquisition and Divestiture- Related Costs(1) Certain Significant Items(2) Non-GAAP Adjusted(b) Cost of sales $ 1,311 $ (2 ) $ — $ — $ 1,309 Gross profit 3,240 2 — — 3,242 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,128 (6 ) — — 1,122 Research and development expenses 333 (1 ) — — 332 Amortization of intangible assets 72 (63 ) — — 9 Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs 46 — (5 ) (41 ) — Other (income)/deductions–net 17 — — (35 ) (18 ) Income before provision for taxes on income 1,527 72 5 76 1,680 Provision for taxes on income 304 16 1 14 335 Net income attributable to Zoetis 1,223 56 4 62 1,345 Earnings per common share attributable to Zoetis–diluted 2.67 0.12 0.01 0.14 2.94 (a) The condensed consolidated statements of income present the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024. Subsidiaries operating outside the United States are included for the six months ended May 31, 2025 and 2024.

(b) Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS. Despite the importance of these measures to management in goal setting and performance measurement, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and, therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. Because of the non-standardized definitions, non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (unlike U.S. GAAP net income and its components and diluted EPS) may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies. Non-GAAP adjusted net income and its components, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS are presented solely to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses performance.

See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Reported to Non-GAAP Adjusted Information for notes (1) and (2).

ZOETIS INC. NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS (UNAUDITED) (millions of dollars)



(1) Acquisition and divestiture-related costs include the following: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Acquisition-related costs(a) $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 Divestiture-related costs(b) — 4 — 4 Total acquisition and divestiture-related costs—pre-tax 1 5 1 5 Income taxes(c) — 1 — 1 Total acquisition and divestiture-related costs—net of tax $ 1 $ 4 $ 1 $ 4 (a) Acquisition-related costs represent external, incremental costs that directly relate to transacting and integrating businesses, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs.

(b) Divestiture-related costs consisted of costs related to the sale of our medicated feed additive product portfolio, certain water soluble products and related assets, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs.

(c) Included in Provision for taxes on income. Income taxes include the tax effect of the associated pre-tax amounts, calculated by determining the jurisdictional location of the pre-tax amounts and applying that jurisdiction's applicable tax rate.

(2) Certain significant items include the following: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Other restructuring charges and cost-reduction/productivity initiatives(a) $ 7 $ 37 $ 7 $ 41 Business process transformation program(b) 11 — 18 — Certain asset impairment charges(c) 27 11 27 11 Net loss on sale of business(d) 3 22 3 22 Other (1 ) — (2 ) 2 Total certain significant items—pre-tax 47 70 53 76 Income taxes(e) 9 14 9 14 Total certain significant items—net of tax $ 38 $ 56 $ 44 $ 62 (a) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, primarily consisted of employee termination costs related to a transition from internal to external innovation and manufacturing of certain products and the closure of a related site, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, primarily consisted of employee termination costs related to organizational structure refinements, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, charges were partially offset by a reversal of certain employee termination costs as a result of a change in strategy from our 2015 operational efficiency initiative.

(b) Represents costs related to our multi-year business process transformation program, which includes the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, related digital technology solutions and other related costs, included in Selling, general and administrative expenses and Cost of sales. This comprehensive program is a major global and cross-functional company-wide effort that we believe will transform how we work across our business and contribute to all of our strategic priorities. Due to the nature, scope and magnitude of this investment, these costs are incremental transformational costs that are far in excess of the historical normal level of spending to support operations and are not expected to recur in the foreseeable future.

(c) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, represents certain asset impairment charges related to a transition from internal to external innovation and manufacturing of certain products and the closure of a related site, included in Restructuring charges and certain acquisition and divestiture-related costs, as well as charges related to our aquaculture product portfolio included in Other (income)/deductions–net.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, represents certain asset impairment charges related to our aquaculture product portfolio included in Other (income)/deductions–net.

(d) Represents a net loss related to the sale of our medicated feed additive product portfolio, certain water soluble products and related assets sold in 2024, included in Other (income)/deductions–net.

(e) Included in Provision for taxes on income. Income taxes include the tax effect of the associated pre-tax amounts, calculated by determining the jurisdictional location of the pre-tax amounts and applying that jurisdiction's applicable tax rate.

