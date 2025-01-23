ZIVO Bioscience to Present at The Microcap Conference 2025

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO), a pioneering biotech/agtech R&D company dedicated to developing therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025 being held January 28-30, 2025, in Atlantic City, N.J.
Management will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the company’s recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.
Event: The Microcap Conference 2025
Location: Studio 1, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Date: Thursday January 30, 2025
Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time
Investors interested in meeting with management can register for the conference here.
About ZIVO Bioscience
Zivo Bioscience, Inc. is a research and development company with an intellectual property portfolio comprised of proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques and patented or patent pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Please visit www.zivobioscience.com for more information.
