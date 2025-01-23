SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ZIVO Bioscience to Present at The Microcap Conference 2025

January 23, 2025 | 
1 min read

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO), a pioneering biotech/agtech R&D company dedicated to developing therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced its participation in The Microcap Conference 2025 being held January 28-30, 2025, in Atlantic City, N.J.

Management will deliver a corporate presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional and individual investors to discuss the company’s recent developments, growth strategy, and investment opportunities.

Event: The Microcap Conference 2025
Location: Studio 1, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Date: Thursday January 30, 2025
Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time

Investors interested in meeting with management can register for the conference here.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. is a research and development company with an intellectual property portfolio comprised of proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques and patented or patent pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Please visit www.zivobioscience.com for more information.

Contacts

ZIVO Bioscience
Keith Marchiando, Chief Financial Officer
(248) 452-9866 x130
kmarchiando@zivobioscience.com

Alliance Advisors IR
Tirth T. Patel
(212) 201-6614
tpatel@allianceadvisors.com

