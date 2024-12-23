ZIVO Bioscience Reports Progress with Coccidiosis Treatment Licensing Opportunities

Expects to enter into formal negotiations with a global animal health company in January 2025 and to finalize an agreement in the first quarter of 2025

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO), a pioneering biotech/agtech R&D company dedicated to developing therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today provided an update on activities related to licensing its product targeting coccidiosis in broiler chickens.

Following the announcement in August 2024 of positive results from a 42-day coccidiosis study, the Company has been engaged in discussions with a number of major global animal health companies regarding a potential exclusive license for ZIVO’s product. Prospective licensees are actively pursuing their respective due diligence processes, including technical evaluations, patent reviews and business case assessments.

Assuming the satisfactory completion of due diligence, ZIVO expects to enter into formal negotiations next month with the goal of finalizing an agreement in the first quarter of 2025. ZIVO intends to pursue deal terms that includes an upfront payment, milestone payments tied to commercialization targets and a royalty based on product sales.

“We are focused on securing an agreement that aligns with our commercialization strategy and delivers long-term value to our shareholders. Although our license dialogues remain ongoing and there can be no assurance we will be successful in negotiating a definitive agreement, we are highly encouraged by the progress we have made over the past four months and by the level of interest expressed by prospective partners. Our product holds potential as a standalone treatment and also can enhance the efficacy of ionophores and vaccines, representing a compelling and transformative value proposition for the poultry industry,” said John B. Payne, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZIVO Biosciences.

In addition, building upon last week’s announcement of preliminary efficacy against avian influenza in poultry, the Company reports that it intends to advance development work on its product candidate targeting transmission of Low Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (LPAI) virus among poultry flocks. ZIVO plans to initiate additional studies at the University of Delaware to further optimize dosage and formulation, with the goal of maximizing the product’s efficacy and market readiness.

“To date our active ingredients have demonstrated effectiveness against both parasitic and viral diseases. This remarkable versatility provides distinct commercial opportunities, including as a combination product in viral indications,” added Mr. Payne.

About Coccidiosis

Coccidiosis is a protozoal disease that causes diarrhea, weight loss, decreased performance and increased mortality in poultry. This disease represents a significant economic challenge for the global poultry industry, with the estimated annual costs in excess of $15 billion annually. Products for treating coccidiosis are mostly antibiotic- or ionophore-based, and no significant new commercial technology has been introduced in the past 60 years. The global poultry industry spent approximately $1.1 billion in 2024, and is estimated to grow to $1.5 billion in 2029, on coccidiosis control, primarily using decades-old compounds that industry and consumers alike want to replace due to the risks of developing drug resistance. Coccidiosis is a common disease for chickens, especially among young chicks, and can be fatal or result in compromised digestion.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. is a research and development company with an intellectual property portfolio comprised of proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques and patented or patent pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Please visit www.zivobioscience.com for more information.

