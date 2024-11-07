SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zimmer Biomet to Present at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 7, 2024 | 
1 min read

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today announced that members of the Zimmer Biomet management team will participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on November 19, 2024, with a fireside chat at 11:00 a.m. GMT (6:00 a.m. ET).

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Media

Investors

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

(445) 248-0577

heather.zoumaslubeski@zimmerbiomet.com

David DeMartino

(646) 531-6115

david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com

Zach Weiner

(908) 591-6955

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-to-present-at-jefferies-london-healthcare-conference-302298107.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

