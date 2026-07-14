Zimmer Biomet Names Chintan Desai President of Asia Pacific Region

WARSAW, Ind., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that Chintan Desai has been named president of the company's Asia Pacific Region, effective immediately.

"Chintan is a seasoned MedTech executive with nearly three decades of leadership experience at highly respected companies, along with deep expertise leading businesses across the Asia Pacific region," said Ivan Tornos, Chairman, President and CEO of Zimmer Biomet. "He knows this market, he knows how to lead, and he will be a strong addition to our team. I'm very much looking forward to the impact he'll make for our team, our customers and our Mission."

Desai brings extensive proven leadership in the global medical technology industry, with deep experience across the Asia Pacific region. He joins Zimmer Biomet from Alcon, where he most recently served as vice president and general manager of International Growth and Export Markets and as a member of Alcon's International Leadership Team, based in Switzerland. Prior to that role, Desai was vice president for Alcon's Asia Pacific Surgical business based in Singapore, where he led the MedTech franchise across multiple markets in the region. Before joining Alcon, he spent more than 22 years at GE Healthcare in a variety of senior regional business leadership roles based in the United States, Singapore and Australia. His experience spans sales management, marketing, services, supply chain, finance and project management across medical devices, consumer health, digital solutions and capital equipment.

Desai is a certified Chartered Accountant from India. He also completed the Executive Leadership Development Program at Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is an active volunteer and mentor for business schools and startups in the Asia Pacific region.

Desai replaces Sang Yi, current group president of Asia Pacific, who will depart the company on Aug. 28 to ensure a smooth transition.

Tornos added, "On behalf of the entire Zimmer Biomet team, I would like to thank Sang for his leadership and contributions over the past 13 years. He played an important role in advancing our strategy across Asia Pacific and helped drive meaningful growth for our company in a critical region of the world. We wish him all the best in his next chapter."

About Zimmer Biomet



Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation. For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Contacts:











Media Investors Troy Kirkpatrick David DeMartino 614-284-1926 646-531-6115 troy.kirkpatrick@zimmerbiomet.com david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com







Kirsten Fallon Zach Weiner 781-779-5561 908-591-6955 kirsten.fallon@zimmerbiomet.com zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-names-chintan-desai-president-of-asia-pacific-region-302824192.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.