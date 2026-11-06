Zimmer Biomet Introduces Surgeon-Guided Autonomy, a New Category in Intelligent Surgery

New Category Will Introduce a Closed-Loop Framework: Predict. Perform. Recover. Keeping the Surgeon's Expertise and Control at the Center of the OR

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH) today will announce Surgeon-Guided Autonomy, a new technology category representing the company's vision for the next era of intelligent orthopedic surgery.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/zimmer/9427151-en-zimmer-biomet-introduces-surgeon-guided-autonomy-new-category-intelligent-surgery

Built on a simple principle: transfer surgeon burden, not control, Surgeon-Guided Autonomy envisions intelligent systems that translate surgeon-defined intent into action across surgical planning, execution and recovery while preserving the surgeon's expertise, judgment and control.

The introduction will take place during Zimmer Biomet's sponsored symposium: The Future Is Now — From Kinematic Alignment to Intelligent Surgery at the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS). The symposium will address topics of the unmet needs in orthopedics, share an integrated kinematic alignment philosophy in practice and introduce Surgeon-Guided Autonomy, alongside its new framework: Predict. Perform. Recover.

The company will also introduce a new awareness campaign: Surgeon-Guided AutonoMe. The intentional spelling emphasizes the campaign's focus on intelligent surgical systems that put the surgeon at the center and work toward one outcome: more autonomy for the surgeon, not from the surgeon.

"Surgeon-Guided Autonomy reflects what we believe the relationship between surgeons and technology should be," said Jonathan Vigdorchik, M.D., Chief Science, Technology and Medical Affairs Officer at Zimmer Biomet. "For surgeons, it means intelligent technology that takes on more of the cognitive and physical work, so they can focus their expertise on the decisions only they can make. For patients, it means a surgeon whose full attention is on them, supported by intelligent surgical systems designed to facilitate decision making and help carry out their surgical plan, case after case. This is bigger than any single robotic platform. It's our vision for connecting intelligence, robotics and data across the entire care journey to empower surgeons, never replace them. We believe that's where orthopedics is heading, and Zimmer Biomet intends to lead the way."

The new category

The philosophy of Surgeon-Guided Autonomy inverts the traditional relationship between surgeons and their OR technology. It puts the surgeon where they should be, at the center, instead of asking surgeons to do more around technology. The vision is that with Surgeon-Guided Autonomy, intelligent surgical systems should take on more of the burden, translating clinical intent into action across planning, execution and recovery, while preserving surgeon judgment and control.

To meet Zimmer Biomet's definition of Surgeon-Guided Autonomy, the technology should:

Understand surgeon intent;

Execute on behalf of the surgeon;

Keep the surgeon in command and control;

And create a learning loop, connecting what happens in surgery to how patients recover, so each case can inform the next plan.

Zimmer Biomet's Vision for the Category Framework:

Surgeon-Guided Autonomy is built around three connected moments in the care journey, linked in one continuous loop:

Predict — Know where you're going before you begin. Autonomously analyze patient-specific data, simulate surgical options and recommend personalized plans aligned with the surgeon's goals and patient expectations.

Know where you're going before you begin. Autonomously analyze patient-specific data, simulate surgical options and recommend personalized plans aligned with the surgeon's goals and patient expectations. Perform — Translate the surgeon's plan into autonomous execution of defined surgical tasks, with continuous monitoring and surgeon oversight.

Translate the surgeon's plan into autonomous execution of defined surgical tasks, with continuous monitoring and surgeon oversight. Recover — Autonomously analyze recovery data, identify patients deviating from expected progress and deliver actionable insights to the care team—while informing future surgical planning.

"Today, planning, surgery and recovery too often live in separate silos, and the surgeon is left to connect them," said Dr. Nicolas Piuzzi, Cleveland Clinic. "To address the disconnected systems and bring surgeons into the conversation, Zimmer Biomet created Surgeon-Guided Autonomy, a category that asks surgeons to rethink what technology should take on and what should stay in our hands. Surgeon-Guided Autonomy treats them as one continuous loop, so what we learn from each recovery can shape the next plan. Surgeons and health systems don't have to wait to start building a more connected practice. I use many of the building blocks available from Zimmer Biomet today: ROSA® Knee with OptimiZe™, Persona® Knee System, ZBEdge® Analytics and mymobility® Care Management Platform."

This is just the beginning! To follow the conversation, visit surgeonguided.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE:

Booth #608 — Through the weekend, you can explore Surgeon-Guided AutonoMe and Predict. Perform. Recover. alongside Zimmer Biomet's hip and knee portfolio, including ROSA® Knee with OptimiZe™, TMINI® Miniature Robotic System, OrthoGrid HipAI®, ZBEdge® Analytics, mymobility® Care Management Platform and Persona IQ® The Smart Knee® along with the Persona®, Z1® and G7® Systems.

TMINI Miniature Robotic System is a registered trademark of THINK Surgical, Inc.

Persona IQ: The objective kinematic data provided by the CSE and CTE with CHIRP System are not intended to support clinical decision-making and have not been shown to provide any clinical benefit.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or to learn about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

*"Surgeon-Guided AutonoMe" and "Surgeon-Guided Autonomy" describe a technology category and aspirational framework; they are not a product. Statements regarding intelligent surgical systems in development are forward-looking and do not describe any product that is currently available for sale; nothing herein should be construed as a promotion of an unapproved product or indication. Please check for country product clearance and reference product specific instructions for use.

Contacts: Media Investors Troy Kirkpatrick David DeMartino 614-284-1926 646-531-6115 troy.kirkpatrick@zimmerbiomet.com David.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com







Ben Freeland Zach Weiner 716-461-4341 908-591-6955 ben.freeland@zimmerbiomet.com zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

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SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.