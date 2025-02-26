SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zimmer Biomet Announces Quarterly Dividend for First Quarter of 2025

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

WARSAW, Ind., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the first quarter of 2025. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about April 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Media

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

445-248-0577

heather.zoumaslubeski@zimmerbiomet.com

Investors

David DeMartino

646-531-6115

david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com

Zach Weiner

908-591-6955

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-announces-quarterly-dividend-for-first-quarter-of-2025-302385332.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Indiana Earnings
