Press Releases

Zevra Therapeutics to be Added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) Effective December 23, 2024

December 17, 2024 | 
3 min read

CELEBRATION, Fla., Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ZVRA) (Zevra, or the Company), a commercial-stage company focused on addressing unmet needs for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced its upcoming addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) (“NBI”) as part of the annual reconstitution of the 2024 Nasdaq indexes. Zevra’s inclusion in the NBI will be effective after the U.S. market opens on Monday, December 23, 2024.

“The past year has been transformational for Zevra as we continue to drive awareness among the investment community and we are proud to be added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which further raises our profile given the importance of the index to biotech funds and portfolio managers,” said Neil F. McFarlane, Zevra’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology. Companies in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and an ICB industry code of “Biotechnology,” among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents once annually in December.

For more information about the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, please visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

About Zevra:

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage rare disease company combining science, data, and patient needs to create transformational therapies for diseases with limited or no treatment options. Our mission is to bring life-changing therapeutics to people living with rare diseases. With unique, data-driven development and commercialization strategies, the Company is overcoming complex drug development challenges to make new therapies available to the rare disease community.

For more information, please visit www.zevra.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding upcoming events or Zevra’s participation at such events. Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zevra and its current plans or expectations. They are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties, risks, and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are described in detail in the “Risk Factors” section of Zevra’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, Zevra’s Quarterly Report for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, and Zevra’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure that such expectations will prove correct. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date after the date of this press release.

Zevra Contact

Nichol Ochsner
+1 (732) 754-2545
nochsner@zevra.com

Russo Partners Contact

David Schull
+1 (858) 717-2310
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

