ZetrOZ Systems to Present on sam Ultrasound Treatment at 2025 Big Sky Sports Medicine Conference

CEO and biomedical engineer George K. Lewis will discuss the clinical effectiveness of sustained acoustic medicine in treating soft tissue injuries.

ZetrOZ Systems, makers of the sam® wearable ultrasound unit, will attend the 27th annual Big Sky Sports Medicine Conference and present the latest data on how its sustained acoustic medicine technology promotes injury healing.

The conference, January 26-30 at the Yellowstone Conference Center in Big Sky, Montana, is the premier event for sports medicine physicians and medical professionals, showcasing the latest advancements in injury prevention, treatment techniques, and rehabilitation. ZetrOZ Systems and sam® are co-sponsors of the conference.

ZetrOZ Systems is the inventor of sustained acoustic medicine, which is continuous-wave, long-duration, multi-hour ultrasound treatment that accelerates healing and recovery from injuries that are common in professional, amateur and recreational sports.

George K. Lewis, CEO and president of ZetrOZ Systems, will present on “Clinical Effectiveness of Sustained Acoustic Medicine in the Treatment of Soft Tissue Injury” at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, January 26. ZetrOZ Systems and sam® also will host the NFL Playoff Welcome reception at 6:00 p.m., immediately following Lewis’ presentation.

“The Big Sky Sports Medicine Conference brings together the country’s top experts and thought leaders in the field, and we’re eager to once again update them on the ability of sam® ultrasound treatment to help their patients recover more quickly and return to sports or their everyday activities.”

Sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® device line have been proven effective in 42 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies as promoting soft tissue healing in the back, shoulders, arms, knees and legs. The sam® devices are cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for home use for a variety of soft-tissue injury and medical conditions.

Lewis will present recently completed research from multiple journal articles. In one study, patients with knee injuries treated with sustained acoustic medicine experienced a 50-70% pain reduction in one week, with major improvements to knee function and quality of daily living. Another study examined patients who showed no improvement from the standard treatment of RICE (rest, ice, compression, elevation) and physical therapy. Four weeks of daily sam® treatment provided significant improvements in pain reduction and health, with 97.8% of patients reporting functional improvement.

At the presentation and conference, the sports medicine and customer experience team for ZetrOZ Systems will be available to discuss the company’s latest advancements in wearable ultrasound units and their applications in sports medicine across diverse patient populations.

“The Big Sky Sports Medicine Conference is an invaluable platform for sharing knowledge and fostering collaboration among sports medicine professionals,” Lewis said. “We are committed to advancing the field through our research and development of innovative technologies like sustained acoustic medicine. Our goal is to help athletes and patients achieve faster and more effective healing, ultimately improving their quality of life.”

For more information about the Big Sky Sports Medicine Conference, including registration details, housing options, and the program schedule, please visit https://bssmc.org/ . To learn more about ZetrOZ Systems and its contributions to sports medicine, visit https://zetroz.com/ .

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

SOURCE: ZetrOZ Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire