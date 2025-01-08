Zetagen Therapeutics Expands IP Portfolio, Achieving a Milestone of 64 Worldwide Patents in 2024

(Multiple “Composition of Matter” patents issued from the US Patent and Trademark Office)

Patents spanning 36 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, India, Sweden, and Switzerland

Additional 34 patents under review including 10 with the USPTO

Including multiple submissions of Composition of Matter for new molecular entities

SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ClinicalTrials--Central New York Biotech Accelerator (CNYBAC). -– Zetagen Therapeutics, Inc., a private, clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary carriers delivering tumoricidal therapies for metastatic and primary breast cancer, which may minimize patient side effects with the potential to increase survival rates, announced today in 2024 they nearly doubled their worldwide IP portfolio to 64 patents, spanning across 36 countries including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, United Kingdom, India, Sweden and Switzerland.





“It is heartening to witness this significant scientific research being acknowledged with these latest patent grants,” said Joe C. Loy, member of the Executive Board and CEO of Zetagen Therapeutics. “Our ambition is to continue growing our intellectual property portfolio with discoveries around the development of Zeta-BC-003 and Zeta-BC-005 for the treatments of metastatic breast cancer, but also for future discoveries towards primary breast cancer treatments.”

Details of the latest patent awards for the company’s Life Science business are as follows:

New molecular pathways, proprietary carriers, and optimum dose ranges to treat breast cancer.

Zetagen has enlisted Foley & Lardner LLP as its intellectual property counsel and maintains a collaborative professional relationship with Steve Maebius, Esq. Foley & Lardner LLP is a prominent law firm with global reach and specialized expertise in Life Sciences intellectual property and strategic counsel.

“The technologies patented by Zetagen in 2024 contain landmark science, which includes new chemicals and describes novel chemistries, and formulations of their proprietary drug-carrier platform, specific to locoregional delivery of these new chemical entities, improving breast cancer treatments,” said Bryan S. Margulies, MS, PhD, CSO, Zetagen Therapeutics, Inc.

About Zetagen Therapeutics

Founded in 2015, Zetagen Therapeutics is a private, clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing proprietary carriers delivering tumoricidal therapies for metastatic and primary breast cancer, minimizing patient side effects with the potential to increase survival rates.

The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recognized Zetagen’s discoveries with multiple Breakthrough Designations including ZetaMet™ (Zeta-BC-003).

Zetagen with FDA approval via the Expanded Access (Compassionate Use) program has treated 7x patients with ZetaMet™ (Zeta-BC-003) with published results in multiple peer-reviewed journals. Zetagen is presently enrolling a ZetaMet™ (Zeta-BC-003) Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of metastatic breast cancer in the spine at the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC.

The company’s ‘Zeta” platform encompasses the following oncological drug candidates ZetaMet™ (Zeta-BC-003), ZetaMet-P™ (Zeta-PC-004) and ZetaMAST™ (Zeta-MBC-005). To learn more, visit www.zetagen.com.

Zetagen Upcoming Events

Zetagen is attending the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

