ZETA SURGICAL® Announces Successful Treatment of First Patient with Zeta TMS Navigation System at HOPE Therapeutics

SARASOTA, Fla, and BOSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZETA SURGICAL and HOPE Therapeutics, an NRx Pharmaceuticals company (Nasdaq: NRXP), today announced the first patient treatment with the FDA-cleared Zeta TMS Navigation System at a HOPE Therapeutics clinic in Sarasota. HOPE has installed Zeta TMS Navigation Systems at clinics in West Palm Beach and Sarasota, with Zeta-navigated patient treatments beginning at both locations this week.

TMS is a non-invasive therapy used primarily for treatment-resistant depression, which affects approximately one-third of patients with major depressive disorder. TMS is also used in other neuropsychiatric conditions, including obsessive-compulsive disorder and other disorders involving brain circuit dysfunction. Because TMS is intended to modulate specific brain regions and neural circuits, accurate and repeatable targeting of patient-specific treatment sites is an important component of treatment delivery.

The Zeta TMS Navigation System uses proprietary RealTrack™ technology to provide real-time, markerless image guidance for TMS procedures. The system applies artificial intelligence and computer vision to register a patient's MRI or CT imaging to their facial anatomy in under two minutes and continuously track the position of the TMS coil relative to the planned brain target with sub-millimetric accuracy. At HOPE, the system has been incorporated into outpatient TMS workflows for eligible patients, including those receiving treatment for major depressive disorder.

"Beginning patient treatments with the Zeta TMS Navigation System marks a major milestone in bringing surgical-grade accuracy to the TMS clinic," said Raahil Sha, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of ZETA. "We are excited to see our technology now supporting real patients in the treatment of depression, and to support clinicians in expanding access to more personalized, precision-guided TMS across the country."

Dr. Rebecca Cohen, Medical Director of HOPE Therapeutics, comments: "The continued evolution of precision TMS technology is transforming what's possible in psychiatric care. I am inspired by the increased accuracy, reliability and personalized care that these ZETA advancements provide, and honored to offer this cutting-edge treatment to patients across our HOPE Therapeutics clinics, helping improve outcomes and quality of life."

About ZETA SURGICAL

ZETA SURGICAL is redefining the standard of care for image-guided surgery and targeted neuro-therapeutics. Its navigation and robotics platform applies advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision to enable high-accuracy image guidance across virtually any point of care in minutes, unlocking less invasive and more precise targeted therapies. The Zeta Navigation System and Zeta TMS Navigation System are cleared by the FDA and commercially available in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.zetasurgical.com.

Media Contact — media@zetasurgical.com

About HOPE Therapeutics

HOPE Therapeutics, a subsidiary of NRx Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: NRXP), is a provider of advanced psychiatric and neurological care, specializing in evidence-based treatments for major depressive disorder, anxiety, and other complex neurological conditions. Operating out of state-of-the-art clinics, HOPE Therapeutics focuses on improving patient outcomes through the application of modern medical technologies and clinical practices.

For more information, please visit www.hopetherapeutics.com.

Media Contact — brian.korb@astrpartners.com

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SOURCE Zeta Surgical