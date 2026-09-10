Zerion partner submits first European marketing authorisation application for a Dispersome®-enabled medicinal product

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 10, 2026. Zerion Pharma A/S (“ZERION”) today announced that one of its partners has submitted a marketing authorisation application in several European countries for a medicinal product formulated using ZERION’s proprietary Dispersome® technology. This is the first regulatory submission worldwide for a medicinal product incorporating the Dispersome® technology. The submission follows ZERION’s transaction with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (“Ligand”), completed earlier in 2026. Herein, Ligand provided funding to support further development of Dispersome® technology for improving the solubility and bioavailability of small-molecule drugs and advancing the first product incorporating the technology through regulatory review.

The Dispersome® technology uses beta-lactoglobulin (BLG) as a key component to enable high drug loading and improve the solubility of poorly soluble drugs. The current European marketing authorisation application will enable the relevant European regulatory authorities to evaluate the use of BLG as a novel excipient in the proposed medicinal product. Subject to regulatory approval and commercial launch in the relevant European countries, ZERION will be entitled to royalties on its partner’s product sales.

“I was more than delighted to learn that the application had been submitted. This represents one of the most significant milestones in ZERION´s history and brings us an important step closer to our goal of achieving the first regulatory approval for a product incorporating our Dispersome® technology. I am truly grateful to our partner for its commitment and substantial investment in developing the product and preparing the market authorisation application,” says Ole Wiborg, CEO of Zerion Pharma. “We now look forward to the regulatory review of the application and the assessment of BLG as a novel excipient. We believe that a positive outcome will support broader adoption of the technology by pharmaceutical companies.”