Zerion partner submits first European marketing authorisation application for a Dispersome®-enabled medicinal product

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 10, 2026. Zerion Pharma A/S (“ZERION”) today announced that one of its partners has submitted a marketing authorisation application in several European countries for a medicinal product formulated using ZERION’s proprietary Dispersome® technology. This is the first regulatory submission worldwide for a medicinal product incorporating the Dispersome® technology. The submission follows ZERION’s transaction with Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (“Ligand”), completed earlier in 2026. Herein, Ligand provided funding to support further development of Dispersome® technology for improving the solubility and bioavailability of small-molecule drugs and advancing the first product incorporating the technology through regulatory review.
The Dispersome® technology uses beta-lactoglobulin (BLG) as a key component to enable high drug loading and improve the solubility of poorly soluble drugs. The current European marketing authorisation application will enable the relevant European regulatory authorities to evaluate the use of BLG as a novel excipient in the proposed medicinal product. Subject to regulatory approval and commercial launch in the relevant European countries, ZERION will be entitled to royalties on its partner’s product sales.
“I was more than delighted to learn that the application had been submitted. This represents one of the most significant milestones in ZERION´s history and brings us an important step closer to our goal of achieving the first regulatory approval for a product incorporating our Dispersome® technology. I am truly grateful to our partner for its commitment and substantial investment in developing the product and preparing the market authorisation application,” says Ole Wiborg, CEO of Zerion Pharma. “We now look forward to the regulatory review of the application and the assessment of BLG as a novel excipient. We believe that a positive outcome will support broader adoption of the technology by pharmaceutical companies.”
ZERION’s
Dispersome® technology offers an alternative approach for the oral and
pulmonary delivery of poorly soluble small-molecule drugs. Poor solubility is a
widely recognised development challenge for many new drug candidates. By using
the protein beta-lactoglobulin (BLG) as a carrier, the technology enables
poorly soluble small-molecule drugs to be formulated as stable amorphous
drug-delivery systems with high drug loading. Depending on the compound and
formulation, this approach may reduce the amount of active ingredient required,
decrease tablet burden for patients, and reduce material waste during
manufacturing. The performance of Dispersome® formulations has been evaluated
in multiple preclinical and clinical studies. About
Zerion Pharma A/S ZERION
develops proprietary drug formulations and offers its Dispersome® technology
platform to established pharmaceutical companies to address challenging
drug-solubility problems. Applying ZERION’s technology may enhance the
solubility of poorly soluble compounds, with the potential to improve oral
bioavailability and support better therapeutic outcomes for patients. The
company has established partnerships with several major pharmaceutical
companies, as well as mid-sized and emerging biotechnology companies. For
more information, please visit www.zerion.eu or
contact: Ole
Wiborg, CEO Mobile:
+45 40 96 80 18 Email:
info@zerion.eu Follow us on: LinkedIn
ZERION’s Dispersome® technology offers an alternative approach for the oral and pulmonary delivery of poorly soluble small-molecule drugs. Poor solubility is a widely recognised development challenge for many new drug candidates. By using the protein beta-lactoglobulin (BLG) as a carrier, the technology enables poorly soluble small-molecule drugs to be formulated as stable amorphous drug-delivery systems with high drug loading. Depending on the compound and formulation, this approach may reduce the amount of active ingredient required, decrease tablet burden for patients, and reduce material waste during manufacturing. The performance of Dispersome® formulations has been evaluated in multiple preclinical and clinical studies.
About Zerion Pharma A/S
ZERION develops proprietary drug formulations and offers its Dispersome® technology platform to established pharmaceutical companies to address challenging drug-solubility problems. Applying ZERION’s technology may enhance the solubility of poorly soluble compounds, with the potential to improve oral bioavailability and support better therapeutic outcomes for patients. The company has established partnerships with several major pharmaceutical companies, as well as mid-sized and emerging biotechnology companies.
For more information, please visit www.zerion.eu or contact:
Ole Wiborg, CEO
Mobile: +45 40 96 80 18
Email: info@zerion.eu
Follow us on: LinkedIn