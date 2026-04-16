Zephyr AI Announces AACR Schedule of Presentations

Researchers will present posters highlighting the use of AI and real world data to predict treatment outcomes for patients

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zephyr AI, Inc. (“Zephyr AI”), a leader in precision medicine harnessing artificial intelligence to accelerate drug development, today announced its schedule of research presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting in San Diego, California, April 17-22, 2026.

The company’s posters will be presented by senior researchers and highlight novel work Zephyr AI is advancing with its biopharmaceutical and life science partners. The presentations feature multimodal AI approaches for predicting response to targeted therapies in patients with cancer, as well as checkpoint inhibitor response in patients receiving combination treatment. Across these investigations, Zephyr’s AI models operate on clinically available inputs—including liquid biopsy DNA, tissue-based molecular data, and whole-slide images—to generate drug response predictions and biological insights into tumor-intrinsic and tumor microenvironment features associated with treatment response.

“We are thrilled to showcase Zephyr AI’s work at this year’s AACR meeting,” said Zephyr AI CEO Allen Chao, PhD. “The utilization of AI with multimodal data and clinically available inputs is transforming research and accelerating discovery. This is a wonderful opportunity to share how our novel approach is helping drive important advances in cancer treatment.”

Official schedule of Zephyr AI presentations at AACR:

Real world prediction and biological characterization of sotorasib sensitivity using multimodal AI and liquid biopsy genomic inputs (Presentation 5235)

Session Title: Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit 5

Presenter: Emily Vucic, VP Science

Session Date & Time: April 21, 9:00AM – 12:00PM

Location: Poster Section 42

Poster Board Number: 1

Multimodal AI predicts immune checkpoint inhibitor response from clinically available inputs and whole-slide images with explainable tumor biology and combination therapy insights (Presentation 1014)

Session Title: Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit 1

Presenter: Maayan Baron, Assoc Dir of Computational Biology

Session Date & Time: April 19, 2026 2:00PM – 5:00PM

Location: Poster Section 40

Poster Board Number: 8

Leadership from Zephyr AI will be attending AACR. Please contact media@zephyrai.bio to request a meeting.

About Zephyr AI

Zephyr AI is redefining precision medicine with AI-enabled software and enterprise-scale real-world data. By transforming fragmented clinical and biological information into actionable insights, Zephyr AI advances therapeutic development, patient stratification, and diagnostic innovation—bringing clarity to complexity and impact to patients. Zephyr AI’s solutions integrate seamlessly into existing workflows for rapid validation and clinical translation. Alongside its software models, Zephyr AI provides access to one of the world’s largest proprietary multimodal clinicogenomic datasets—enabling partners to explore populations, accelerate discovery, and improve trial success. For more information, visit zephyrai.bio.

media@zephyrai.bio