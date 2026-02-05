SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zelluna ASA: Invitation to Fourth Quarter 2025 Results Webcast Presentation

February 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 5 February 2026 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic “off-the-shelf” T-cell receptor-based natural killer (TCR-NK) therapies for the treatment of cancer, invites to a webcast presentation of its fourth quarter 2025 results on Thursday, 12 February 2026.

The presentation can be followed live via a webcast link available on www.zelluna.com at 08:30 CET on Thursday, 12 February 2026. The webcast recording will remain available on the company’s website after the event, and participants will be able to submit questions during the presentation.

The quarterly report and presentation materials will be published on the company’s website at 07:00 CET on the same day.

For further information, please see www.zelluna.com or contact:

For further information, please contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA
Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO, Zelluna ASA
Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com
Phone: +47 913 02 965


 


Europe Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Successful businessman standing in front of multiple pathways, making a decision for the right move. A symbol of great investment and positive progress in the development of business. stock illustration
Immunology and inflammation
Lilly Eyes Pipeline in a Product as GLP-1s Move Into I&I
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A stylized image of a hand holding a tray with pills and tablets, symbolizing healthcare, medical treatment, or pharmaceutical services. Minimalist art collage
Earnings
Novo’s Wegovy Pill Success Is ‘Good News’ for Orforglipron, Lilly Execs Say
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
South San Francisco, CA, USA - Feb 23, 2024: Exterior view of AbbVie's research facility in South San Francisco. AbbVie is an American pharmaceutical company headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.
Earnings
AbbVie’s I&I Portfolio Sells $30 Billion but Execs Again Underline Other Areas
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Earnings
Novo Goes ‘All In’ on Wegovy Pill but Analysts Worry It’s Not Enough
February 4, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong