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Zelluna ASA: Invitation to First Quarter 2026 results webcast Presentation (corrected time)

May 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

Oslo, Norway, 4 May 2026 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic “off-the-shelf” T-cell receptor-based natural killer (TCR-NK) therapies for the treatment of cancer, invites to a webcast presentation of its first quarter 2026 results on Thursday, 7 May 2026.

The start time has been corrected from 09:00 CEST to 08:30 CEST.

The presentation will be available via a live webcast on www.zelluna.com at 08:30 CEST on Thursday, 7 May 2026. The webcast recording will remain available on the company’s website after the event, and participants will be able to submit questions during the presentation.

The quarterly report and presentation materials will be published on the company’s website at 07:00 CEST on the same day.

For further information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO
Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO
Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com
Phone: +47 913 02 965


 


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