Zelluna ASA Announces Appointment of Geir Christian Melen as New Chief Financial Officer

Oslo, Norway, 28 November 2025 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic “off-the-shelf” T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the appointment of Geir Christian Melen as new Chief Financial Officer, effective 01 January 2026. Hans Vassgård Eid will be stepping down as CFO of Zelluna ASA from the end of December 2025 and supporting the transition thereafter.

“I am very pleased to appoint Geir Christian as our new Chief Financial Officer at such a pivotal time for Zelluna. After seven years with the company, Geir brings a deep understanding of our TCR-NK platform and a strong financial skill set that will support our transition into clinical development. I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to Hans for his significant contributions to Zelluna. He has been CFO of Ultimovacs since 2015 and played a key role in securing a successful business combination between Zelluna and Ultimovacs. I am grateful for his strong contributions successfully integrating the two businesses, and creating a sound basis for taking Zelluna into the clinical development phase. We wish him every success in his future endeavours.” said Namir Hassan, CEO of Zelluna

Geir Christian brings extensive senior leadership experience across the Norwegian biotech and life sciences sector, including multiple CFO and CEO roles in both publicly listed and privately held companies including in Algeta and Photocure. Over his career, he has led financial operations, corporate strategy, and capital market engagement for several life science organisations, giving him a deep understanding of the financial, regulatory, and operational demands of the industry.

Geir Christian has also been part of Zelluna as Finance Director for over seven years, holding a key leadership role across finance and operations. He brings strong familiarity with Zelluna’s TCR-NK platform, financial strategy, and organisational priorities.

“I am excited to take on the CFO role as Zelluna advances toward its first-in-human study. Having been part of the company for several years, I have seen the potential of the TCR-NK platform and the dedication and strong competence of the team. I look forward to contributing to this next phase as we enter clinical development with our lead program ZI-MA4-1.” said Geir Christian Melen, incoming CFO of Zelluna

Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is a biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic ‘off-the-shelf’ T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cells for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with the precision targeting of TCRs, designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies, particularly in solid tumours. Zelluna’s proprietary manufacturing process enables scalable, cost-effective production of TCR-NK cell therapies, with potential for broad patient accessibility. The company’s lead program, ZI-MA4-1, targets the MAGE-A4 tumour antigen and is expected to enter clinical trials in 2026. Zelluna is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

