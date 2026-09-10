ZEISS announces commercial availability of bitoric hydrophobic monofocal IOL - the ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P

Launching at ESCRS in London, the world's first bitoric hydrophobic monofocal intraocular lens with a non-constant asphericity profile design expands the ZEISS LUCIA Family to treat cataracts while simultaneously correcting astigmatism.

JENA, Germany, Sept. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology announced today the commercial availability of the ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P, the world's first hydrophobic monofocal toric intraocular lens (IOL) with a bitoric optic combined with a unique asphericity design. The LUCIA® from ZEISS is the only hydrophobic monofocal IOL family featuring a non-constant asphericity profile design (ZEISS Optic). Built to perform independently of individual eye conditions, the ZEISS LUCIA Family takes into account variations in pupil size, corneal spherical aberration, and natural lens position to offer consistent, reliable outcomes in real‑world conditions.

Officially launching at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) congress in London from Sept. 11 – 14, the ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P IOL is CE marked and now commercially available in select European countries, including Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and France.

"ZEISS once again demonstrates to the market our expertise in optics with a huge leap forward for our IOL offerings. Our broader portfolio will provide surgeons around the world with more options to reach a higher level of patient satisfaction," says Andreas Völker, Head of the Ophthalmology Strategic Business Unit, ZEISS Medical Technology.

"Providing high reliability and proven lens platform stability, the ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P is a game changer, enabling surgeons to elevate their astigmatism management workflow," says Frank Seitzinger, Head of Business Sector Surgery Anterior Segment, ZEISS Medical Technology.

Celebrating an industry-first innovation at ESCRS

At ESCRS, ZEISS will mark the launch of its new ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P IOL with a celebration in the ZEISS booth C.100 in the South Event Hall on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10:00 – 11:00 AM BST. Attendees will hear from surgeons who participated in early clinical evaluations with the IOL and who will share first-hand insights from their use. Participating surgeons include Prof. Gerd Auffarth from Heidelberg University Hospital (Germany), Dr. Andrea Janeková from Eye Centre Prague (Czech Republic), Dr. Amin Kassem from Värnamo Ögoncenter (Sweden), Dr. Fayyaz Musa from The Eye Doctor Clinic (UK), Dr. Helena Noguera from Miranza COI (Spain), Dr. Felix Rombold from Südblick Augenzentren (Germany), and Prof. Sathish Srinivasan from Ayrshire Eye Clinic (UK), who are also receiving the "ZEISS AT LUCIA toric Pioneer Award" for their pioneering role in adopting the new IOL technology.

To read the surgeons' clinical perspectives and takeaways following their early implantations of the ZEISS AT LUCIA toric 721P, visit https://www.zeiss.com/at-lucia-toric.

Not all products, services or offers are approved or offered in every market and approved labeling and instructions may vary from one country to another. For country-specific product information, see the appropriate country website. Product specifications are subject to change in design and scope of delivery as a result of ongoing technical development. The statements of the healthcare professionals reflect only their personal opinions and experiences and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of any institution that they are affiliated with. The healthcare professionals alone are responsible for the content of their experience reported and any potential resulting infringements. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates do not have clinical evidence supporting the opinions and statements of the health care professionals nor accept any responsibility or liability of the healthcare professionals' content. The healthcare professionals have a contractual or other financial relationship with Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and its affiliates and have received financial support.

Contact for investors



Sebastian Frericks



Director Investor Relations



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG



Phone: +49 3641 220 116



Mail: investors.med@zeiss.com

Contact for the press



Frank Smith



Head of Global Communications



Ophthalmology, Carl Zeiss Meditec Inc.



Phone: +49 3641 220 331



Mail: press.med@zeiss.com

Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), which is listed on the TecDAX and SDAx of the German stock exchange, is one of the world's leading medical technology companies. The Company supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases. The Company creates innovative visualization solutions in the field of microsurgery. With 5,784 employees worldwide, the Group generated revenue of €2,228m in fiscal year 2024/25 (to 30 September).

The Group's head office is located in Jena, Germany, and it has subsidiaries in Germany and abroad; more than 50 percent of its employees are based in the USA, Japan, Spain and France. The Center for Application and Research (CARIn) in Bangalore, India and the Carl Zeiss Innovations Center for Research and Development in Shanghai, China, strengthen the Company's presence in these rapidly developing economies. Around 39 percent of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG's shares are in free float. Approx. 59 percent are held by Carl Zeiss AG, one of the world's leading groups in the optical and optoelectronic industries.

For further information visit: www.zeiss.com/med

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SOURCE Carl Zeiss Meditec AG