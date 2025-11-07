Press Release – No. 15 / 2025

Zealand Pharma conference call on November 13 at 2pm CET (8am ET) to present third quarter 2025 financial results

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 6, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that it will host a conference call on November 13, 2025, at 2:00 pm CET (8:00 am ET) following the announcement of financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Participating in the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg; Chief Financial Officer, Henriette Wennicke; and Chief Medical Officer, David Kendall. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

To receive telephone dial-in information and a unique personal access PIN, please register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7925746c60164cb2a799f2cd553ae1ae. The live listen-only audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides presentation will be accessible at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/96oja22m. Participants are advised to register for the call or webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start. A recording of the event will be available following the call on the Investor section of Zealand Pharma’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand Pharma have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

