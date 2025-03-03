SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zai Lab Announces Participation in Investor Conferences in March 2025

March 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that members of the Company’s senior management team will participate in the following investor conferences in March 2025:


Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: Monday, March 10, 2025, 9:20 a.m. EST
Location: Miami, FL

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit
Time: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Location: Miami, FL

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations page of Zai Lab’s website at ir.zailaboratory.com/webcasts-presentations and archived replay will be available for up to 90 days following the completion of the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.X.com/ZaiLab_Global.

Contacts

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:
Christine Chiou / Lina Zhang
+1 (917) 886-6929 / +86 136 8257 6943
christine.chiou1@zailaboratory.com / lina.zhang@zailaboratory.com

Media:
Shaun Maccoun / Xiaoyu Chen
+1 (857) 270-8854 / +86 185 0015 5011
shaun.maccoun@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com

China Massachusetts Events
Zai Lab (US) LLC
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration showing two hands reaching for each other
Job Trends
Getting Jobs Outside of Major Biopharma Hubs Proves Tough, BioSpace Finds
February 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Mergers & acquisitions
AstraZeneca Buys FibroGen’s China Unit for $160M as Probes Continue
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Rare diseases
AceLink’s Fabry Hopeful Shows Potential in Mid-Stage Study
February 10, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac