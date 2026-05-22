Zai Lab Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team - May 21, 2026

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced changes to its senior leadership team aimed at strengthening operational performance and efficiency. As part of these changes, the Board has made the decision that Josh Smiley, President and COO, will no longer be with the Company, effective Friday, May 22.

"I want to thank Josh for his contributions to Zai Lab over the past three and a half years and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab.

Zai Lab anticipates multiple clinical data readouts in 2026 for its lead global investigational therapies, including zoci in first-line ES-SCLC and extrapulmonary NECs, and ZL-1503 (IL-13/IL-31Rα), with a first-in-human data readout from the global Phase 1/1b study. The company is also preparing for the launch of COBENFY™ in China and for multiple anticipated regional regulatory approvals and expected data readouts.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and infectious disease. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health.

For additional information about Zai Lab, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at https://x.com/ZaiLab_Global.

Zai Lab Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements relating to our strategy and plans; potential of and expectations for our business, commercial products, and pipeline programs; clinical development programs and related clinical trials; clinical trial data, data readouts, and presentations; risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization; regulatory discussions, submissions, filings, and approvals and the timing thereof; the potential benefits, safety, and efficacy of our products and product candidates and those of our collaboration partners; the anticipated benefits and potential of investments, collaborations, and business development activities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements, and can be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “poised,” “positioned,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” and other similar expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions, or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to (1) our ability to successfully commercialize and generate revenue from our approved products; (2) our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business initiatives; (3) the results of our clinical and pre-clinical development of our product candidates; (4) the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of our product candidates; (5) risks related to doing business in China; and (6) other factors identified in our most recent annual and quarterly reports and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our expectations and assumptions to change, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Our SEC filings can be found on our website at www.zailaboratory.com and on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Christine Chiou / Cyan Liu

+1 (917) 886-6929 / +86 195 3130 8895

christine.chiou1@zailaboratory.com / cyan.liu@zailaboratory.com

Media:

Shaun Maccoun / Xiaoyu Chen

+1 (857) 270-8854 / +86 185 0015 5011

shaun.maccoun@zailaboratory.com / xiaoyu.chen@zailaboratory.com