YUVEZZI™ from Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. Is Now Available Nationwide Across the United States

YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1% is the first and only dual-agent eye drop approved for the treatment of presbyopia, blurry close-up vision due to aging

YUVEZZI prescriptions can be filled through e-Pharmacy partner PHILRx and retail pharmacies; sample distribution is underway to eye care professionals nationwide

YUVEZZI achieves miosis from 30-minutes up to 10 hours with one drop daily1

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global, commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to improve vision in the aging eye, today announced that YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1% is now available in the United States for the treatment of presbyopia in adults. Presbyopia, the gradual loss of close-up vision that typically begins around age 45, affects about 128 million people in the U.S. and two billion people globally.2,3,4

“With the availability of YUVEZZI, we are proud to offer adults with presbyopia a differentiated, one drop, once‑daily eye drop that improves near vision,” said Henric Bjarke, Chief Executive Officer of Tenpoint Therapeutics. “YUVEZZI is now broadly available through both our e-pharmacy partner and at retail pharmacies, maximizing flexibility for patients. Developed in close partnership with eye care professionals, YUVEZZI was intentionally designed to address real-world needs of people experiencing the effects of aging eyes, and we are excited to now bring this therapy to patients across the U.S.”

YUVEZZI is the first and only dual-agent eye drop approved that combines two active ingredients, carbachol and brimonidine tartrate, that work together to deliver robust and durable efficacy, tolerability and safety. YUVEZZI is prescribed by eye care professionals, and patients can fill prescriptions nationwide through our e-pharmacy partner PHILRx or any local retail pharmacy of their choice.

“As we age, blurry close-up vision can turn simple, everyday moments like reading a text, checking a receipt or reviewing a menu, into a frustrating challenge,” said Carol Kearney, Chief Commercial Officer of Tenpoint Therapeutics. “YUVEZZI is designed to help adults see up close more clearly with the ease of a single drop, once-daily dosing, providing a new option for those who want to spend less time searching for reading glasses during work, at home and on the go. As we bring YUVEZZI to patients nationwide, we will focus on supporting optometrists and ophthalmologists with the education, resources and samples they need to confidently incorporate YUVEZZI into their patient care.”

For more information about YUVEZZI and full Prescribing Information, please visit www.YUVEZZI.com.

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the gradual loss of near vision that typically begins around age 45 and significantly affects aging eyes and quality of life.2,3,5,6 It is a natural, inevitable part of aging and impacts nearly 128 million people in the U.S. and ~2 billion people worldwide.2,4 Presbyopia affects the lens’ ability to change shape and focus on close objects.7 It can also make it difficult to adapt to different levels of ambient illumination, particularly in dim or low-contrast settings.9,5

About YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%

YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1% is a dual-agent eye drop approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition characterized by the gradual loss of near vision acuity that typically begins after the age of 45.8,3

The proposed mechanism of action of this fixed-dose combination of carbachol and brimonidine in presbyopia is pupillary constriction and the creation of a pinhole effect that improves near visual acuity and depth of focus.8 Carbachol is a cholinergic agent which produces constriction of the iris sphincter and ciliary body. Brimonidine tartrate, an alpha-adrenergic agonist, blocks contraction of the iris dilator muscle and relaxes tonic contraction of the ciliary muscle, enhancing selectivity for the pupil and increasing bioavailability of carbachol in the aqueous humor.8

For more information about YUVEZZI and full Prescribing Information, please visit www.YUVEZZI.com. Eye care professionals can visit www.YUVEZZIECP.com for additional resources.

YUVEZZI™ Indication and Important Safety Information

USE

YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1% is a prescription eye drop for adults with blurry close-up vision due to age.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not use YUVEZZI if you are allergic to any of its ingredients or if you currently have inflammation of the iris (iritis).

Before taking YUVEZZI, tell your doctor if you have depression, low blood pressure, or circulation problems.

YUVEZZI may cause temporary blurry, dim, or dark vision. If you experience this, avoid driving, using machinery, and participating in hazardous activities. Use caution when night driving and in other activities in low light.

Call your doctor right away if you suddenly have flashes of light, floaters, or vision loss.

Do not let the tip of the vial touch your eye, eyelid, or any other surface.

The most common side effects of YUVEZZI are headache, impaired vision, and temporary eye pain and/or eye irritation upon use. These are not all of the possible side effects of YUVEZZI.

Most side effects were generally mild, didn’t last long, and went away on their own.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Please see the Brief Summary for more information.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for YUVEZZI.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a commercial-stage ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of YUVEZZI™ (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution) 2.75%/0.1%, the first and only dual-agent eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, a condition that affects nearly 128 million people in the U.S. and approximately 2 billion people globally.2,4 By understanding real-world needs and partnering with eye care professionals, Tenpoint is working to bring innovation to the aging eye.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com and connect on LinkedIn.

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1 Data on file confirmed from the BRIO I study

2 American Optometric Association Health Policy Institute. New Approaches to Presbyopia. 2023. Accessed November 5, 2025. Available at https://www.aoa.org/AOA/Documents/Advocacy/HPI/presbyopia%20brief%20HPI%20Final.pdf.

3 National Eye Institute. Presbyopia. National Eye Institute. December 4, 2024. https://www.nei.nih.gov/eye-health-information/eye-conditions-and-diseases/presbyopia

4 Fricke TR, Tahhan N, Resnikoff S, et al. Global Prevalence of presbyopia and vision impairment from uncorrected presbyopia: systematic review, meta-analysis and modelling. Ophthalmology. 2018;125(10):1492–9.

5 Mancil GL, Baily IL, Brookman KE, et al. Optometric clinical practice 2024 guideline care of the patient with presbyopia. American Optometric Association; 2011.

6 Wolffsohn JS, Leteneux-Pantais C, Chiva-Razavi S, Bentley S, Johnson C, Findley A, Tolley C, Arbuckle R, Kommineni J, Tyagi N. Social Media Listening to Understand the Lived Experience of Presbyopia: Systematic Search and Content Analysis Study. J Med Internet Res. 2020 Sep 21;22(9):e18306.

7 Glasser A, Campbell MCW. Biometric, optical and physical changes in the isolated human crystalline lens with age in relation to presbyopia. Vision Research. 1999;39:1991-2015. doi:10.1016/S0042-6989(98)00283-1 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0042698998002831?via%3Dihub. 8 YUVEZZI US Prescribing Information

9 Kandel, H., Khadka, J., Goggin, M. and Pesudovs, K. (2017), Impact of refractive error on quality of life: a qualitative study. Clin. Experiment. Ophthalmol., 45: 677-688.

Media:

Brandi Robinson

media@tenpointtx.com

Eye Care Trade Media

Michele Gray

michele@mgraycommunications.com

Investors:

Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo

Gilmartin Group LLC

tenpoint@gilmartinir.com