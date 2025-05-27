Y-mAbs Presents GD2-SADA PRIT Trial in Progress Poster at the Advances in Neuroblastoma Research Meeting

PRINCETON, N.J., May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced the presentation of GD2-SADA in recurrent or refractory metastatic solid tumors known to express GD2 in a trial in progress poster at the Advances in Neuroblastoma Research Meeting (“ANR”) being held on May 25-28, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

The trial in progress poster titled “A phase 1 trial of pretargeted radioimmunotherapy with GD2-SADA: 177Lu-DOTA in patients with high-risk neuroblastoma and other GD2+ solid tumors” provides an overview of Trial 1001 (NCT05130255), a first-in-human, dose-escalation, single-arm, open-label, nonrandomized, multicenter Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of GD2-SADA Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy (“GD2-SADA PRIT”) with Lutetium 177 DOTA (177Lu-DOTA) in adult and adolescent patients (≥ 16 years of age and older) with recurrent or refractory metastatic GD2-expressing solid tumors, including high-risk neuroblastoma (“HR NB”), small cell lung cancer, sarcoma, and melanoma. Part A of the trial includes dose escalation of GD2-SADA protein to define the optimal safe dose of this self-assembling and disassembling protein and will also evaluate the administration interval between GD2-SADA and 177Lu-DOTA.

“We are pleased to present data from our ongoing Trial 1001 in patients with high-risk neuroblastoma and other GD2-positive tumors,” said Norman LaFrance, M.D., Chief Medical and Development Officer. “We have completed Part A and we look forward to providing the initial data readout during our virtual Radiopharmaceutical R&D update on May 28th.”

The abstract details are below:

Abstract Title: “A phase 1 trial of pretargeted radioimmunotherapy with GD2-SADA: 177Lu-DOTA in patients with high-risk neuroblastoma and other GD2+ solid tumors”

Format: Poster Presentation, Poster Session Group B, Poster # 246

Date and Time: Monday, May 26, 2025 at 4:40 p.m. – 5:10 p.m. ET

About Y-mAbs

Y-mAbs is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company’s technologies include its investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (“SADA”) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (“PRIT”) and bispecific antibodies. The Company’s broad and advanced product pipeline includes the anti-GD2 therapy DANYELZA® (naxitamab-gqgk), the first FDA-approved treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow after a partial response, minor response, or stable disease to prior therapy.

About GD2-SADA PRIT

GD2-SADA is a bispecific fusion protein that tightly binds to the tumor-associated antigen GD2 and Lutetium 177 DOTA (177Lu-DOTA), a chelated or “caged” radionuclide. In the first step of pre-targeted radiotherapy, non-radiolabeled GD2-SADA tetramers are infused and bind to GD2-positive solid tumors, and unbound GD2-SADA protein disassembles into low molecular weight monomers that are removed by the kidney. The second infusion delivers the “radioactive payload,” which binds directly to GD2-SADA on tumor cells for localized irradiation. GD2-SADA PRIT with 177Lutetium-DOTA has demonstrated robust anti-tumor efficacy in preclinical studies and is currently being investigated in adults and adolescents with GD2-expressing solid tumors in Trial 1001 (NCT05130255).

Researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), including Dr. Nai-Kong Cheung, developed the SADA technology for radioimmunotherapy, which is exclusively licensed by MSK to Y-mAbs. Dr. Cheung has intellectual property rights and interests in the technology, and as a result of this licensing arrangement, MSK has institutional financial interests in the technology.

