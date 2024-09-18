Xtant Medical Expands Product Portfolio with Launch of its own Viable Bone Matrix, OsteoVive(R) Plus

New Cellular Bone Matrix Designed with Cohesive and Moldable Handling Characteristics

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced it has launched a new addition to its robust product portfolio, OsteoVive Plus, a moldable, viable bone matrix that can be used in a variety of grafting procedures. The graft is now available, to the company’s nationwide distribution network of independent agents as well as original equipment manufacturer relationships.

OsteoVive Plus

Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical, stated, “New product launches are a key component of our strategy to drive margin improvement on higher sales and generate positive operating cash flow. OsteoVive Plus, which is manufactured in our Belgrade facility, expands our market opportunities and reinforces our position as an innovative medical technology company.”

Mark Schallenberger, COO of Xtant Medical added, “OsteoVive Plus represents the latest advancement in cellular bone technology. Our new viable bone matrix features our Advanced Purloc™ Fiber Technology which includes a high concentration of elongated cortical fibers with consistent cross-sectional geometry, creating a moldable and cohesive allograft for optimal surgical placement.”

OsteoVive Plus is manufactured at Xtant’s state-of-the-art center for biologics processing in Belgrade, Montana.

The company will attend and showcase OsteoVive Plus along with its other products at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 2024 annual meeting.The conference is being held September 25-28, 2024 at McCormack Place in Chicago. Visit booth #4402 in the Exhibit Hall to learn more about Xtant and its product portfolio.

For additional information about OsteoVive Plus, please visit https://xtantmedical.com/product/osteovive-plus/ or contact sales support at cs@xtantmedical.com or (888) 886-9354.

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical’s mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

