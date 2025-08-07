SUBSCRIBE
Xeris Biopharma Reports Record Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2025 and Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance

August 7, 2025 | 
16 min read

Total revenue increased 49% YoY to $71.5 million; Recorlev® revenue grew 136% YoY

Raises full-year 2025 total revenue guidance to $280-$290 million from previous range of $260-$275 million

Provided long-term outlook at Analyst and Investor Day in June

Hosts conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and updated its fiscal 2025 guidance.



“Total revenue in the second quarter increased almost 50% year-over-year to a record $72 million, driven by increased patient demand across all three products, with Recorlev leading the way. Building on this momentum, we're raising our full-year revenue guidance to $280–$290 million, which underscores our confidence in our ability to continue to drive patient demand for our products,” said John Shannon, Chief Executive Officer.

Shannon added, “Also in the quarter, we hosted our first-ever Analyst and Investor Day where we outlined our long-term vision and growth strategy, which included guiding to $750 million in total revenue by 2030, establishing our expectation for Recorlev at nearly $1 billion in net revenue by 2035, and highlighting the potential $1–$3 billion peak net revenue for XP-8121. Xeris is on an accelerated growth trajectory, and we are building a platform for both short- and long-term value creation."

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

Change

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

$

%

Product revenue (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recorlev

$

31,444

 

$

13,338

 

$

18,106

 

135.7

 

Gvoke

 

23,467

 

 

20,046

 

 

3,421

 

17.1

 

Keveyis

 

11,485

 

 

13,128

 

 

(1,643

)

(12.5

)

Other product revenue

 

1,312

 

 

 

 

1,312

 

100.0

 

Product revenue, net

 

67,708

 

 

46,512

 

 

21,196

 

45.6

 

Royalty, contract and other revenue

 

3,831

 

 

1,553

 

 

2,278

 

146.7

 

Total revenue

$

71,539

 

$

48,065

 

$

23,474

 

48.8

 

  • Recorlev® net revenue was $31.4 million – an increase of approximately 136% compared to the second quarter of 2024. This growth was primarily driven by the average number of patients on Recorlev increasing 122% from the same period in 2024.
  • Gvoke® net revenue was $23.5 million – an increase of approximately 17% compared to the second quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by Gvoke prescriptions growing 5% and favorable net pricing compared to the same period in 2024.
  • Keveyis® net revenue was $11.5 million – a decrease of approximately 13% compared to the second quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by a reduction in product shipments in the period.
  • Other product revenue was $1.3 million, reflecting the sale of Gvoke VialDxTM supply to our commercial partner.
  • Royalty, contract and other revenue was $3.8 million and primarily reflects the recognition of an approval-based milestone for Gvoke VialDxTM.

Cost of goods sold (COGS) increased $4.1 million or 53% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in product revenue.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased $2.3 million or 40% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The increase in R&D expenses primarily reflects continued investment in XP-8121, and personnel-related expenses to support both XP-8121 and the ongoing development of the Company's technology platforms and partnerships.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased $4.4 million or 11% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. This increase mainly reflects higher personnel related expense ($3.1 million), largely due to investments made in the Recorlev commercial organization starting in the third quarter of 2024.

Net Loss for the second quarter was $1.9 million or ($0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of $15.0 million or ($0.10) per share in the prior year period. This represents a 87% improvement versus the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the second quarter was $12.5 million, an improvement of $12.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2024.

First Half 2025 Highlights

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

Change

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

$

%

Product revenue (in thousands):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recorlev

$

56,974

 

$

23,937

 

$

33,037

 

138.0

 

Gvoke

 

44,312

 

 

36,625

 

 

7,687

 

21.0

 

Keveyis

 

22,912

 

 

26,213

 

 

(3,301

)

(12.6

)

Other product revenue

 

1,312

 

 

 

 

1,312

 

100.0

 

Product revenue, net

 

125,510

 

 

86,775

 

 

38,735

 

44.6

 

Royalty, contract and other revenue

 

6,148

 

 

1,928

 

 

4,220

 

218.9

 

Total revenue

$

131,658

 

$

88,703

 

$

42,955

 

48.4

 

  • Recorlev® net revenue was $57.0 million - a 138% increase compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by increases in the number of patients on therapy.
  • Gvoke® net revenue was $44.3 million - a 21% increase compared to the same period last year. This increase was driven by Gvoke prescriptions growing 6% and favorable net pricing compared to the same period in 2024.
  • Keveyis® net revenue was $22.9 million - a 13% decrease compared to the same period last year. This decrease was driven by a reduction in product shipments in the period.
  • Other product revenue was $1.3 million, reflecting the sale of Gvoke VialDxTM supply to our commercial partner.
  • Royalty, contract and other revenue was $6.1 million and primarily reflects the recognition of milestones for Gvoke VialDxTM.

Cost of goods sold (COGS) increased $6.9 million or 50% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This increase was primarily due to an increase in product revenue.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased $2.2 million or 16.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year. The increase in R&D expenses primarily reflects continued investment in XP-8121, and personnel-related expenses to support both XP-8121 and ongoing development of the Company's technology platforms and partnerships.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased $10.0 million or 13% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the same period last year. The increase mainly reflects higher personnel related expense ($7.2 million), largely due to investments made in the Recorlev commercial organization starting in the third quarter of 2024.

Net Loss for the six months ending June 30, 2025, was $11.1 million or ($0.07) per share, compared to a net loss of $34.0 million or ($0.24) per share in the prior year period. This represents a 67% improvement versus the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $16.9 million, an improvement of $21.3 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Total Shares Outstanding were 161,480,367 at July 31, 2025.

Upcoming Events

  • Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference: Senior management will participate in 1x1 meetings on September 3, 2025 in New York City, NY. Please contact the sponsor to arrange meetings with management.
  • Wells Fargo Global Healthcare Conference: Senior management will participate in 1x1 meetings on September 4, 2025 in Boston, MA. Please contact the sponsor to arrange meetings with management.
  • H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference: Senior management will participate in 1x1 meetings on September 9, 2025 in New York City, NY. Please contact the sponsor to arrange meetings with management.

Strategic Updates

  • On June 3, 2025, the Company hosted its first-ever Analyst and Investor Day, providing a comprehensive overview of its strategic vision for sustainable growth and long-term value creation. During the event, management reiterated its confidence in the Company’s robust growth trajectory—both near- and long-term—driven by disciplined execution across its portfolio. Key highlights included updates on the Company's two core growth drivers: Recorlev® and XP-8121, its investigational subcutaneous levothyroxine candidate.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the corresponding financial tables at the end of this press release for definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Xeris will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's financial and operational results. To pre-register for the conference call, please use the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login/LE9zwo3gmwDLA5JeSSHtiUIAhliB0lMHV58

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. The Company recommends registering a minimum of ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conference call, a replay will be available until Thursday, August 21, 2025 at US:1 929 458 6194, US Toll Free: 1 866 813 9403, UK: 0204 525 0658, Canada: 1 226 828 7578, or all other locations: +44 204 525 0658 Access Code: 520958.

To join the webcast, please visit “Events” on investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.xerispharma.com or use this link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/341157374

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and also certain historical and forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, namely Adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP, and was not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the calculation of the non-GAAP financial measure included herein may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed in conjunction with actual GAAP results, provides investors with a more meaningful understanding of the Company's ongoing and projected operating performance, exclusive of factors that do not directly affect what the Company considers to be its core operating performance, as well as unusual events. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure helps indicate underlying trends in the Company’s business and is important in comparing current results with prior period results and understanding expected operating performance. Also, management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to establish budgets and operational goals, and to manage the Company’s business and evaluate its performance. In addition, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is important in evaluating the administrative costs of operating the Company’s business.

Adjusted EBITDA is GAAP net income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense, plus interest and other income, less depreciation and amortization, interest expenses, share based compensation and debt refinancing fees.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Recorlev®, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs led by XP-8121, a Phase 3-ready, once-weekly subcutaneous injection for hypothyroidism, as well as multiple early-stage programs leveraging Xeris’ technology platforms, XeriSol® and XeriJect®, for its partners.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future expectations, plans, opportunities, and prospects for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., including statements regarding financial guidance for 2025, including its expected full year total revenue, the outlook for 2030, 2035 and beyond, including statements regarding total revenue, Recorlev net revenue and the potential peak net revenue for XP-8121, the ability to continue to demonstrate rapid revenue growth, continue on its current growth trajectory and continue to drive patient demand, advancing its strategic initiatives, its ability to create value, the ability to continue to demonstrate sustained momentum across the portfolio and maintain disciplined execution of the Company's growth strategy, the market and therapeutic potential of its products and product candidates, the potential utility of its formulation platforms, the advancement of its pipeline (including XP-8121), and other statements containing the words "achieve," "anticipate," "continue," “will,” “would,” “continue,” “expect,” “should,” “anticipate” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made in light of Xeris’ experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environment, future developments, geopolitical factors and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The various factors that could cause Xeris’ actual results (including revenue and sales in the near- and long-term), performance or achievements, industry results, market opportunity and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements (including its 2025 guidance, 2030 outlook and 2035 outlook), include, but are not limited to, its financial position and need for financing, including to fund its product development programs or commercialization efforts, whether its products will achieve and maintain market acceptance in a competitive business environment, its reliance on third-party suppliers, including single-source suppliers, its reliance on third parties to conduct clinical trials, the ability of its product candidates to compete successfully with existing and new drugs, its and collaborators’ ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technology, the accuracy and completeness of its assumptions and its ability to accurately estimate future financial results and market opportunities, and general macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including the possibility of an economic downturn, changes in governmental priorities and resources, announced or implemented tariffs and market volatility. No assurance can be given that such expectations will be realized and persons reading this communication are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and information about potential impacts of financial, operational, economic, competitive, regulatory, governmental, technological, and other factors that may affect Xeris can be found in Xeris’ filings, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this communication. The risks described herein and in Xeris’ U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings are not the only risks the Company faces. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to it or that it currently deems immaterial may also impact its business operations or financial results. Forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to management, as of the date of this communication and, while the Company believes its assumptions are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Subject to any obligations under applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform any forward-looking statement to actual results, future events, or to changes in expectations.

XERIS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Product revenue, net

$

67,708

 

 

$

46,512

 

 

$

125,510

 

 

$

86,775

 

Royalty, contract and other revenue

 

3,831

 

 

 

1,553

 

 

 

6,148

 

 

 

1,928

 

Total revenue

 

71,539

 

 

 

48,065

 

 

 

131,658

 

 

 

88,703

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

11,898

 

 

 

7,790

 

 

 

20,626

 

 

 

13,761

 

Research and development

 

8,055

 

 

 

5,759

 

 

 

15,808

 

 

 

13,580

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

44,393

 

 

 

39,993

 

 

 

88,411

 

 

 

78,373

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

2,711

 

 

 

2,710

 

 

 

5,421

 

 

 

5,421

 

Total costs and expenses

 

67,057

 

 

 

56,252

 

 

 

130,266

 

 

 

111,135

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

4,482

 

 

 

(8,187

)

 

 

1,392

 

 

 

(22,432

)

Other expenses

 

(6,410

)

 

 

(6,069

)

 

 

(12,540

)

 

 

(10,497

)

Net loss before benefit from income taxes

 

(1,928

)

 

 

(14,256

)

 

 

(11,148

)

 

 

(32,929

)

Benefit from income taxes

 

 

 

 

(749

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1,056

)

Net loss

$

(1,928

)

 

$

(15,005

)

 

$

(11,148

)

 

$

(33,985

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share - basic and diluted

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.10

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.24

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

 

159,459,413

 

 

 

148,345,549

 

 

 

155,972,048

 

 

 

144,372,512

 

XERIS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

GAAP Net Loss

$

(1,928

)

 

$

(15,005

)

 

$

(11,148

)

 

$

(33,985

)

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income

 

(948

)

 

 

(1,291

)

 

 

(2,123

)

 

 

(3,214

)

Interest expense

 

7,358

 

 

 

7,964

 

 

 

14,663

 

 

 

14,996

 

Income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

 

 

749

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,056

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,036

 

 

 

2,991

 

 

 

6,061

 

 

 

6,028

 

EBITDA

$

7,518

 

 

$

(4,592

)

 

$

7,453

 

 

$

(15,119

)

Adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation (a)

 

5,008

 

 

 

4,233

 

 

 

9,451

 

 

 

8,000

 

Debt refinancing fees (b)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,690

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,526

 

 

$

(359

)

 

$

16,904

 

 

$

(4,429

)

 

(a) Includes non-cash, stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures.

(b) Represents non-recurring fees related to financing activities. Including debt refinancing fees which related to advisory and legal fees to refinance the term loan in 2024.

XERIS BIOPHARMA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

June 30, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

59,285

 

 

$

71,621

 

Trade accounts receivable, net

 

53,048

 

 

 

40,415

 

Inventory

 

67,282

 

 

 

48,175

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

5,963

 

 

 

7,451

 

Total current assets

 

185,578

 

 

 

167,662

 

Property and equipment, net

 

5,284

 

 

 

5,562

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

22,403

 

 

 

22,649

 

Goodwill

 

22,859

 

 

 

22,859

 

Intangible assets, net

 

93,500

 

 

 

98,921

 

Other assets

 

5,062

 

 

 

5,407

 

Total assets

$

334,686

 

 

$

323,060

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

9,462

 

 

$

2,290

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

15,102

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

6,156

 

 

 

6,080

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

24,969

 

 

 

27,716

 

Accrued trade discounts and rebates

 

33,169

 

 

 

29,084

 

Accrued returns reserve

 

19,782

 

 

 

19,082

 

Other current liabilities

 

1,633

 

 

 

1,089

 

Total current liabilities

 

95,171

 

 

 

100,443

 

Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs

 

218,626

 

 

 

217,006

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

32,441

 

 

 

33,259

 

Other liabilities

 

7,752

 

 

 

1,967

 

Total liabilities

 

353,990

 

 

 

352,675

 

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

(19,304

)

 

 

(29,615

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$

334,686

 

 

$

323,060

 

 


Contacts

Investor Contact
Allison Wey
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
awey@xerispharma.com

