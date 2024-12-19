Xentria Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with New York University to Advance a Disease-Modifying Cardiovascular Therapy Globally

- Exclusive rights secured related to the development of a potential disease-modifying therapeutic for cardiovascular disease.

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xentria, Inc. (Xentria), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing drug development to address unmet medical needs, today announced it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with New York University (NYU) which supports the continued development and translation of NYU’s academic research into industry partnerships focused on new therapeutics.

Under the terms, Xentria will have an exclusive worldwide license to use NYU’s intellectual property in connection with the collaborative research and development and Xentria’s clinical development and commercialization of a new therapeutic formulation, GL-12. Xentria will act as clinical sponsor of any resulting INDs (Investigational New Drug applications) involving GL-12 with plans to commercialize the asset. In return, NYU will be eligible to receive annual licensing fees from Xentria during clinical development and, upon successful commercialization, is eligible to receive royalties on market sales of GL-12.

This academic collaboration combines NYU Langone Health’s biomedical research and Xentria’s drug development expertise, with the goal of accelerating scientific breakthroughs and advancing the safe development of a disease-modifying therapy for patients.

President of Xentria, Tom Shea said, “Our commitment to advancing this drug’s development is driven by our enthusiasm for collaborating with pioneering researchers like Dr. David Park of NYU Langone Health, to help translate their groundbreaking discoveries from the lab to clinical practice, with the goal of transforming the landscape of cardiology.”

Established in 2020, Xentria works across biopharmaceutics communities creating innovative and authentic collaborations and partnerships that advance challenging drug development. Xentria, derived from “centrality”, is dedicated to delivering customized approaches to ambitious drug innovation through meaningful patient engagement and effective partnerships. Headquartered in Chicago, Xentria is taking the lead to support surging life sciences initiatives for global audiences, while nurturing diversity, individualism, and sustainability.

