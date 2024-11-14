SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Xenon to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

November 14, 2024 | 
1 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced that the Company will present at two upcoming investor conferences.

  • Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 9:10 a.m. ET (webcast link)
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference 2024 on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 1:30 PM GMT / 8:30 am ET (webcast link)

Details about company presentations, webcasts, and other events can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above-listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and delivering life-changing therapeutics. We are advancing an ion channel product portfolio to address areas of high unmet medical need, including epilepsy and depression. Azetukalner, a novel, highly potent, selective Kv7 potassium channel opener, represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development for multiple indications. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Contacts:
For Investors:
Chad Fugere
Vice President, Investor Relations
(857) 675-7275
investors@xenon-pharma.com

For Media:
Colleen Alabiso
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs
(617) 671-9238
media@xenon-pharma.com

Canada Massachusetts Events
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of hand holding trophy with people coming out of trophy and celebrating
Job Trends
BioSpace Announces 2025 Best Places to Work in Biopharma
November 12, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
illustration of lymphocytes
CAR T
CAR T and Related Therapies Home In on Autoimmune Disease
November 4, 2024
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Shawna Williams
Employees Walking In And Out Of The Door, Some Were Leaving Their Job And Some Were Being Hired At The Same Time. Full Length, Isolated On Solid Color Background. Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Spero Therapeutics to Lay Off 39% of Employees
October 30, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel