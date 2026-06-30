Xellar Raises $50 Million Series A Financing to Build the Future of 3D Bio Intelligence

Financing will accelerate the development of human-relevant biological data infrastructure, virtual cell technologies, and next-generation drug discovery

BOSTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xellar Biosystems today announced the closing of $50 million in Series A and A+ financing to advance its vision of building the world's leading 3D Bio Intelligence platform. The financing will support the expansion of Xellar's integrated technology stack spanning organ-on-chip systems, laboratory automation, high-content imaging, multi-omics analysis, and AI-driven biological modeling.

Drug discovery remains one of the most challenging and resource-intensive endeavors in modern science. Despite remarkable advances in artificial intelligence, the industry continues to face a fundamental bottleneck: the lack of scalable, human-relevant biological data. Xellar was founded on the belief that the future of drug discovery will be built upon a new generation of biological infrastructure capable of generating, understanding, and ultimately predicting human biology.

At the core of Xellar's platform is a closed-loop system that combines human organ-on-chip models, automated experimentation, and computational intelligence. By continuously generating high-quality, multi-dimensional biological data under physiologically relevant conditions, Xellar is creating the foundation for a new class of biological foundation models and virtual cell systems.

Unlike traditional preclinical approaches that rely heavily on animal models or simplified in vitro assays, Xellar captures biological processes in dynamic, high-dimensional space, enabling deeper insights into mechanism of action, toxicity, disease progression, and therapeutic response. This combination of human-relevant biology and machine intelligence allows researchers to move beyond observation toward prediction.

"AI alone will not revolutionize drug discovery," said Xin Xie, PhD, Founder and CEO of Xellar. "The future belongs to organizations that can generate high-quality human data at scale. We believe organ-on-chip systems, automation, and AI must work together in a closed-loop flywheel. Our mission is to transform biology from something we observe into something we can systematically understand, model, and ultimately predict."

With this financing, Xellar will further expand its automated biological data generation capabilities, strengthen its AI and computational biology teams, and accelerate the development of virtual cell technologies that bridge experimental biology and computational modeling.

By combining human-relevant biological systems with machine intelligence, Xellar aims to redefine how medicines are discovered and developed, enabling a future where biological innovation becomes faster, more predictive, and fundamentally more scalable.

About Xellar

Xellar Biosystems is an AI-driven biotech company using Organ-on-a-Chip (OoC) technology, advanced imaging, and machine learning to accelerate drug discovery and development by creating realistic 3D human tissue models for testing drugs, assessing toxicity, and predicting clinical outcomes more efficiently than traditional methods. Founded in 2022, they combine wet-lab experiments with AI to analyze complex biological data, aiming to reduce costs, time, and improve the success rate of bringing new therapies to market, serving the biopharmaceutical industry.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xellar-raises-50-million-series-a-financing-to-build-the-future-of-3d-bio-intelligence-302813923.html

SOURCE Xellar Biosystems