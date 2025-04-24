SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

X4 Pharmaceuticals to Report First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1, 2025

April 24, 2025 
BOSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 and provide corporate updates on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-343-4849 from the United States or 1-203-518-9848 internationally, followed by the conference ID: X4PHARMA. The live webcast will be accessible through the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the conclusion of the call, a webcast replay will be available on the website.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, X4 has successfully developed mavorixafor, an orally available CXCR4 antagonist that is currently being marketed in the U.S. as XOLREMDI® in its first indication. The company is also evaluating additional uses of mavorixafor and is conducting a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (4WARD) in people with certain chronic neutropenic disorders. X4 is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.x4pharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

X4 Media Contact:
Rhiannon Jeselonis
Ten Bridge Communications
rhiannon@tenbridgecommunications.com


