X-Chem Strengthens Executive Team with Strategic Finance and HR Appointments

WALTHAM, Mass., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-Chem, a global leader in data-driven drug discovery and DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology, today announced the appointments of Stephen Fair as Chief Financial Officer and Maureen Hart as Senior Vice President of Human Resources, expanding the company’s leadership team to support operational growth and discovery partnerships.

“Stephen and Maureen bring complementary strengths that will help propel X-Chem into its next phase,” said Karen Lackey, CEO of X-Chem. “Stephen’s strategic financial leadership and Maureen’s track record in building high-performing organizations are critical as we deepen partnerships and deliver on our mission to transform drug discovery.”

Stephen Fair brings nearly two decades of strategic finance and operational leadership across discovery-focused biotech and pharmaceutical companies. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Finance at Abata Therapeutics, where he led financial strategy and operations. He previously held senior finance roles at FogPharma, Agios Pharmaceuticals and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. Stephen earned his B.A. in Economics from Yale University and his MBA from Stanford University.

Maureen Hart brings extensive human resources leadership experience across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare industries. She has supported global teams across North America, Europe and Asia, with a focus on scaling organizations and enabling high-performing cultures. Most recently, she led HR for WuXi Biologics U.S., where she guided the company’s growth from 50 to 500 employees and drove key initiatives in talent acquisition, employee relations and organizational development. Prior to WuXi, Maureen held senior HR leadership roles at Shire and athenahealth.

X-Chem is redefining small molecule drug discovery through a powerful combination of computational sciences, discovery chemistry and data-driven insight. As the pioneer and global leader in DNA-encoded library (DEL) technology, X-Chem provides the foundation for smarter hit identification, accelerated lead progression and greater confidence in early discovery. X-Chem partners globally to turn complex discovery challenges into actionable solutions. Learn more at www.x-chemrx.com.

