WuXi Biologics Receives Top-Honor Jade Award at The Asset Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards 2026

Also Named Best in Transition (Hong Kong)

Recognized for ESG Leadership and Green and Digital Transformation

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced that it received the top-honor Jade Award at The Asset Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards 2026, as well as the Best in Transition (Hong Kong) award. WuXi Biologics is the only pharmaceutical company among this year's Jade Award recipients.

The Jade Award — the program's highest distinction — is conferred on organizations that integrate sustainability into strategy and operations, and demonstrate outstanding leadership in governance, resilience, innovation, transformation and long-term value creation. For WuXi Biologics, the award reflects recognition from investors and the industry of the company's continued enhancement of ESG governance, commitment to transparent and responsible global operations, and use of sustainability to strengthen long-term competitiveness.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, "We are honored to receive this recognition from The Asset. Sustainability is integral to our mission of enabling our clients and benefiting patients. WuXi Biologics will continue to strengthen ESG governance and advance its Green CRDMO solutions. Through innovation and responsible operations, we aim to support the pharmaceutical industry's green transition while working with global partners to create long-term value."

WuXi Biologics has established a four-tier governance structure led by its ESG Committee. This integrated management framework spans strategy formulation, resource allocation, professional implementation and business execution, embedding sustainability into strategic decision-making and day-to-day operations. The Company's advanced ESG governance and sustainability performance have earned global recognition, including an MSCI AAA rating, an EcoVadis Platinum Medal, and Morningstar Sustainalytics' highest "Negligible Risk" rating and recognition as an Industry and Regional ESG Leader, as well as inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index and Emerging Markets Index.

The Asset Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards' Best in Transition award further recognizes WuXi Biologics' progress in green and digital transformation. Through its end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions, the Company embeds green principles throughout the biologics research, development and manufacturing lifecycle. It continuously enhances resource efficiency and environmental performance through Green technology innovation, energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption and value-chain collaboration. WuXi Biologics also integrates digitalization with sustainability through a digital Smart ESG management platform, which strengthens data integration, dynamic monitoring and analysis, improving ESG information management efficiency and decision quality to support long-term sustainable development.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide*.

With over 14,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore, including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of June 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 1064 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 28 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

*The winner of the "2026 Biologics CDMO of the Year" (Large CDMOs) (Life Science Connect / Outsourced Pharma)



*The winner of the "2026 Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award" (ABEA)

Contacts

ESG



esg@wuxibiologics.com

Media



PR@wuxibiologics.com

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SOURCE WuXi Biologics