WuXi Biologics Included in 2026 Dow Jones Best‑in‑Class World Index and Emerging Markets Index

SHANGHAI, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that, in recognition of its continued efforts and exceptional performance in advancing sustainability, the Company has been included in the 2026 Dow Jones Best‑in‑Class World Index (DJ BIC World) and the Dow Jones Best‑in‑Class Emerging Markets Index (DJ BIC Emerging Markets).

Through S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), the DJ BIC World Index and the DJ BIC Emerging Markets Index identify sustainability leaders that rank in the top 10% based on their long-term economic, environmental and social performance, selecting from the largest 2,500 global companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) and from the largest 800 companies across 20 emerging markets, respectively.

Based on the 2025 CSA, WuXi Biologics ranked among the top 1% globally within its industry and was included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the fourth consecutive year.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of its ESG Committee, commented, "We are honored to be included in both the DJ BIC World Index and the DJ BIC Emerging Markets Index. This recognition reflects our long‑term commitment to sustainability and the continuous enhancement of our overall performance across environmental, social and governance dimensions. As a global leader in Green CRDMO, WuXi Biologics continues to integrate ESG into its business strategy and operations, delivering innovative end‑to‑end solutions to our global partners. Going forward, we will keep pushing industry boundaries, collaborating with all our stakeholders to promote responsible and sustainable practices throughout the entire value chain."

Over the years, WuXi Biologics' consistent efforts to promote sustainable development have received notable recognition from leading global ESG rating agencies, including MSCI AAA Ratings; EcoVadis Platinum Medals; "A List" status from CDP for Climate Change, Water Security, and Supplier Engagement Assessment; the highest negligible-risk rating by Morningstar Sustainalytics, and designation as a Sustainalytics industry and regional ESG Leader; inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series; a "Prime" designation from ISS ESG Rating; and inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 13,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore — including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence — WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

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SOURCE WuXi Biologics