WuXi Biologics Continues to Be Included in Multiple Hang Seng Sustainability Indexes, Demonstrating ESG Excellence

• Inclusion in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index, signifying continued capital-market recognition of the Company's ESG performance

• Inclusion in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, reflecting the Company's robust sustainability commitment

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that the Company has continued to be included in multiple Hang Seng sustainability indexes — notably the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index —once again demonstrating its excellence in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

Since 2014, the Hang Seng Indexes Company has appointed the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), an independent and professional assessment body, to conduct annual evaluations of listed companies' sustainability performance. The assessment framework covers three core aspects – Environmental, Social, and Governance – and incorporates materiality factors specific to different industries. The ratings serve as a benchmark for evaluating corporate ESG performance and are used in the selection of constituents for the Hang Seng Company's Sustainability Indexes.

In 2026, the HKQAA sustainability assessment covered approximately 600 Hong Kong-listed constituents of the Hang Seng Composite Index and over 1,300 A-share constituents of the Hang Seng China A (Investable) Index. WuXi Biologics received an A+ rating in this year's HKQAA assessment. As a leading global biologics CRDMO, WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as a cornerstone of long-term business growth and integrates it into corporate strategy and operations. Driven by its commitment to Green CRDMO, the Company resolutely advances green biologics research, development, manufacturing and operations. Through innovative technologies, lean management and digital capabilities, it continuously enhances resource efficiency and operational resilience while driving higher quality and more efficient green operations.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics and Chairman of the ESG Committee, commented:

"Our continued inclusion in multiple Hang Seng sustainability indexes underscores strong recognition of WuXi Biologics' long-standing commitment to sustainability and its Green CRDMO solutions. We firmly believe that sustainability is not only an important foundation for long-term business growth, but also a key driver of industry innovation and shared value creation. Looking ahead, WuXi Biologics will remain dedicated to lasting value for clients, patients, society, and the planet through innovative technologies and responsible operations, while contributing to the advancement of sustainable development within the global biopharmaceutical industry."

In recent years, WuXi Biologics has continually received international recognition for its sustainability performance, including the highest MSCI ESG Rating of AAA; the EcoVadis Platinum Medal, placing the Company among the top 1% globally; inclusion in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index and Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Markets Index; inclusion on CDP's A Lists for Climate Change, Water Security and Supplier Engagement Assessment; Morningstar Sustainalytics' highest "Negligible Risk" rating and recognition as an Industry and Regional ESG leader; and inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series. These recognitions reflect not only the Company's ongoing progress across environmental, social and governance areas, but also stakeholder recognition of its sustainability strategy, governance capabilities and performance.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide*.

With over 14,000 employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany, and Singapore, including experts and scientists in biologics R&D and manufacturing, technology innovation, and operational excellence, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to deliver efficient, cost-effective, and scalable biologics solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. By embedding digital capability and infrastructure across the full biopharmaceutical value chain, the company turns data, computation, and prediction into transparent client experience, faster development, intelligent operations, and more efficient manufacturing. As of June 30, 2026, WuXi Biologics is supporting 1064 integrated client projects, including 78 in Phase III and 28 in commercial manufacturing, with complex modalities representing more than half of the entire project portfolio.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while demonstrating exemplary Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts, and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

*The winner of the "2026 Biologics CDMO of the Year" (Large CDMOs) (Life Science Connect / Outsourced Pharma)

*The winner of the "2026 Best Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Award" (ABEA)

Contacts

ESG



esg@wuxibiologics.com

Media



PR@wuxibiologics.com

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