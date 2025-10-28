WuXi AppTec Looks to Extend CRDMO Platform to Saudi Arabia as It Signs Strategic MoUs with NEOM and Ministry of Health

SHANGHAI, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), today announced it has signed two strategic memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with NEOM, the sustainable region under development in northwest Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (MOH).

WuXi AppTec and NEOM have agreed to collaborate to explore the localization of pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing in Saudi Arabia. The agreement lays the groundwork for establishing world-class CRDMO facilities at Oxagon, NEOM's advanced and clean manufacturing city, or other locations in Saudi Arabia. By leveraging WuXi AppTec's unique expertise and global network, the initiative aims to drive innovation and accelerate the growth of the biotechnology sector in Saudi Arabia.

This partnership brings together WuXi AppTec's decades of experience as a trusted partner to the global biopharmaceutical industry with NEOM's commitment to fostering innovation and building a future-focused ecosystem. The MoU offers a compelling opportunity to extend WuXi AppTec's integrated capabilities into a market with ambitious national biotechnology goals. It also capitalizes on NEOM's visionary approach to sustainability, innovation, and talent development.

The MoU with MOH will focus on localizing the pharmaceutical value chain, developing a pharmaceutical workforce at scale and attracting foreign direct investment.

Together, the two MoUs will further advance WuXi AppTec's mission to help customers and partners discover, develop and manufacture pharmaceuticals and healthcare products to benefit patients globally, including the broader MENA region.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside nearly 6,000 partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients – one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional liveability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-apptec-looks-to-extend-crdmo-platform-to-saudi-arabia-as-it-signs-strategic-mous-with-neom-and-ministry-of-health-302596468.html

SOURCE WuXi AppTec