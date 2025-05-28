Worldwide Clinical Trials Appoints Stephen Rayda as Its First-Ever Chief Digital & Information Officer

Global CRO Adds New Leadership Role for Enhanced Technology and Innovation to Drive Customer Success, Global Trial Efficiency, and Overall Employee Experience

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Worldwide Clinical Trials, a leading global contract research organization (CRO), has appointed Stephen Rayda as its first-ever Chief Digital & Information Officer (CDIO). Rayda will shape Worldwide’s enterprise technology strategy and digital future, build a roadmap to expand capabilities and operational efficiencies, and enhance the employee experience for seamless workflows while improving the organization's ability to meet and exceed customer needs.

With the addition of Rayda, Worldwide anticipates benefits such as improved customer service and streamlined communication for faster, more accurate responses; and enhanced global connectivity for seamless coordination and execution of clinical trials.

“Stephen’s appointment as our first Chief Digital & Information Officer is a significant step forward for Worldwide – one that will benefit both our team members and customers,” said Peter Benton, President and CEO of Worldwide Clinical Trials. “His deep understanding of health care technology and his proven ability to drive transformative change are invaluable as we continue to innovate and provide the highest level of service.”

“My mission is to harness cutting-edge technologies to accelerate the delivery of life-changing therapies, leading to advancing confidence in areas such as rare disease research, which is close to my heart,” said Rayda. “We are at a transformative moment where data and AI are converging to streamline studies, fostering greater assurance in positive and predictable outcomes. I am dedicated to bringing these innovations to Worldwide, collaborating with our customers to drive meaningful progress in global healthcare.”

With over two decades of experience driving innovation in health care technology and operations, Rayda brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to this new role. Prior to Worldwide, he served as EVP of Global Enterprise Systems at Syneos Health, overseeing corporate systems, infrastructure, and security. Additional previous roles included Global Head of Infrastructure and Client Services at Mundipharma IT Services and Chief Technology Officer at Purdue Pharma.

About Worldwide Clinical Trials:

Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide) is a full-service global contract research organization (CRO) that works in partnership with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to create customized solutions that advance new medications – from discovery to reality. Worldwide’s capabilities include bioanalytical laboratory services, Phase I-IV clinical trials, and post-approval and real-world evidence studies – all powered by an accessible team of clinicians, scientists, and researchers who bring first-hand expertise and a collaborative, personalized approach to each clinical program. Worldwide is therapeutically focused on neuroscience, oncology, rare disease, and cardiometabolic and inflammatory disease. Its global footprint spans over 60 countries with more than 3,500 team members. For more information, visit www.worldwide.com.

