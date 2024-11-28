WORK Medical Technology Group LTD’s Subsidiary, Hangzhou Shanyou, Showcases Products at MEDICA Trade Fair 2024

Hangzhou, China, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (Nasdaq: WOK) (“WORK Medical” or the “Company”), a supplier of medical devices in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Hangzhou Shanyou Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (“Hangzhou Shanyou”), participated in the MEDICA Trade Fair 2024 (the “Event”), held in Düsseldorf, Germany, from November 11 to November 14, 2024. The Event provided a platform through which Hangzhou Shanyou’s products could garner interest and attention from international customers. This milestone underscores WORK Medical’s strategic commitment to enhancing its global brand visibility and competing internationally in the low- and medium-value medical devices and consumables sectors.

The Event invites participants from the fields of business, research, and politics. The Event attracted 5,800 exhibiting companies from 72 countries around the world. In addition, the professional forums and conferences have become an integral part of the Event, which also includes special shows on a variety of medical-technological topics.

During the Event, Hangzhou Shanyou showcased a range of its flagship products, including its non-inflatable laryngeal mask, breathing circuits, and endotracheal tubes. These offerings demonstrated WORK Medical’s technological advancements, built on over 20 years of expertise in the medical device industry. The Event provided Hangzhou Shanyou with an opportunity to attract interest from potential global customers while gaining valuable insights into their specific needs. The Company expects that these insights will guide the ongoing refinement of its product portfolio and may steer its R&D efforts, to assist in aligning its global expansion strategies with the evolving demands of the medical device industry.

Mr. Shuang Wu, Chairman and CEO of WORK Medical, commented, “As we explore global opportunities to drive expansion and long-term success, the Event serves as an excellent platform to showcase our products, enhance our brand image, and engage with international peers to exchange insights on industry trends, technologies, and innovations. Looking ahead, we are committed to accelerating our internationalization, as we seek to secure more global orders and deliver enhanced value to our shareholders by leveraging our production and scale advantages.”

About WORK Medical Technology Group LTD

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD is a supplier of medical devices that develops and manufactures Class I and II medical devices and sells Class I and II disposable medical devices through operating subsidiaries in China. The Company has a diverse product portfolio comprising 21 products, including customized and multifunctional masks and other medical consumables. All the products have been sold in 34 provincial-level administrative regions in China, with 15 of them sold in more than 30 countries worldwide. The Company has received a number of quality-related manufacturing designations and has registered 17 products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing their products to enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.workmedtech.com/corporate .

