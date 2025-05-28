Wisp Launches New Diagnostics Vertical, Now Offers 360-Degree Telehealth Capabilities

The Leading Provider Adds At-Home Testing, Rounding Out its Product Offerings as the One-Stop-Shop for All Women’s Sexual and Reproductive Health Needs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisp, the largest pure play women's telehealth company in the U.S. focused on providing sexual and reproductive health solutions to more than 1.5 million customers, today launched its diagnostics vertical. Wisp At-Home Testing & Follow-Up Care service provides patients with convenient at-home test kits for various health conditions, enabling them to collect samples and receive results without needing to visit a clinic in person.

Expanding access to testing for patients who may have difficulty visiting a clinic at a time when provider shortages are on the rise, Wisp patients can now discreetly and conveniently collect samples at home, saving time and effort while prioritizing their health. Wisp’s care team provides follow-up care based on test results, ensuring patients receive appropriate guidance and treatment within the Wisp ecosystem. This vertical aims to provide a seamless experience, as previously, patients were often referred to external partners for results and follow-up care.

“Integrating diagnostics into Wisp’s already comprehensive care offerings was a natural evolution for the company,” said Monica Cepak, Wisp CEO. “We’re simplifying the path to complete, 360-degree care — making it possible for patients to access testing and treatment from the comfort of home. Our mission has and continues to center around improving accessibility and affordability, which is why our testing kits are at the lowest price point on the market and include a free consultation to ensure every patient receives follow-up care.”

With additional tests coming next quarter, the company launches this vertical with its Common STI Panel (testing for Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Trichomaniasis), 3-Site Panel (testing for Chlamydia and Gonorrhea), and M-Gen Panel (testing for Mycoplasma Genitalium or Mgen). As of today, Wisp members in all 50 states simply provide swab and urine samples, ship them back to a CLIA/CAP accredited lab using the prepaid label, and receive results in 3-5 business days.

Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Trichomoniasis are three of the most common STIs, especially for women under 25. In Wisp’s latest survey, 62 percent of its patients expressed interest in STI testing, with its STI, STD and Herpes categories up 40 percent year-over-year.

“At Wisp, we’re committed to breaking down barriers in women’s healthcare. As providers, we see firsthand how access to reliable, discreet diagnostics—paired with fast, evidence-based treatment—can truly change lives,” said Dr. Jillian LoPiano, MD, MPH, FACOG. By partnering with labs that meet the highest clinical standards for accuracy, and offering streamlined access to treatment when it’s needed, we’re not just improving convenience—we’re helping to destigmatize sexual health and empower patients to take control of their care with confidence.”

The company’s move into diagnostics follows the successful launches of its fertility and weight care verticals, as well as the expansion of its menopause category. Continuing to democratize access to sexual and reproductive healthcare, Wisp plans to further expand its diagnostics offerings with new at-home testing kits focused on hormonal health later this year, adding in-home blood draw services to expand its fertility and menopause verticals specifically.

ABOUT WISP:

Wisp is the largest pure play women’s telehealth company in the U.S. focused on providing sexual and reproductive health solutions to its more than 1.4 million patients in all 50 states. Offering discreet treatments online with a comprehensive selection of first-to-market products and telehealth services, Wisp has solidified itself as the one-stop shop for all women’s health needs.

Wisp is committed to making women’s healthcare more inclusive, cost-effective, and accessible for all, addressing all stages of her healthcare journey, from her birth control, to fertility, menopause, STI diagnostics, weight care and more. Wisp has been named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2023 and Inc.’s Best in Business in 2024. Wisp is a growing and profitable company and is majority-owned by WELL Health Technologies Corp. To learn more, please visit hellowisp.com or follow @hellowisp on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Hanna Refvik

SolComms

wisp@solcomms.co