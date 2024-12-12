SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Wiley Announces Quarterly Dividend

December 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

Company raised its dividend for the 31st consecutive year in June

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiley (NYSE: WLY and WLYB), one of the world’s largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3525 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on January 9, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 26, 2024. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.41 per share, an increase from $1.40 per share in Fiscal 2024. In June 2024, Wiley raised its quarterly dividend for the 31st consecutive year.


For Wiley’s recent earnings release, presentation, call transcript, and quarterly filing, please see the Company’s Quarterly Results at investors.wiley.com.

About Wiley

Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning. Our industry-leading content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. We enable knowledge-seekers to transform today’s biggest obstacles into tomorrow’s brightest opportunities. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CATEGORY: EARNINGS RELEASES

Contacts

Brian Campbell
201.748.6874
brian.campbell@wiley.com

New Jersey IPO
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
CAR-T
J&J, Legend Shrug Off Carvykti’s Challengers With New Phase III Data
December 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing woman in hybrid workplace sharing her time between an office and working from home remotely
Job Trends
Flexing on the Competition? Smaller Companies Get Higher Marks for Flexibility
November 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Business solution conceptual design illustration. Confused and highlighted man stay at maze in spot light
Funding
Navigating a Biotech Exit in a Rebounding Market
November 6, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Ana Mulero
An empty conference room overlooking a city
Business
Activist Investor Starboard Takes Aim at J&J Spinoff Kenvue on Heels of $1B Stake in Pfizer
October 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac