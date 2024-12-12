Wiley Announces Quarterly Dividend

Company raised its dividend for the 31st consecutive year in June

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wiley (NYSE: WLY and WLYB), one of the world’s largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3525 per share on its Class A and Class B Common Stock, payable on January 9, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 26, 2024. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.41 per share, an increase from $1.40 per share in Fiscal 2024. In June 2024, Wiley raised its quarterly dividend for the 31st consecutive year.





For Wiley’s recent earnings release, presentation, call transcript, and quarterly filing, please see the Company’s Quarterly Results at investors.wiley.com.

About Wiley

Wiley is one of the world’s largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning. Our industry-leading content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. We enable knowledge-seekers to transform today’s biggest obstacles into tomorrow’s brightest opportunities. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

CATEGORY: EARNINGS RELEASES

Contacts



Brian Campbell

201.748.6874

brian.campbell@wiley.com