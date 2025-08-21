West to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

EXTON, Pa., Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will present at multiple investor conferences in September. Here are the details of the presentations:

Wells Fargo 2025 Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 in Boston, MA. The live webcast of this event will be available on the Investor Webpage

Fireside chat at 3:00 PM ET on in The live webcast of this event will be available on the Deutsche Bank 2025 Healthcare Summit: Investor meetings on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 , in New York City , NY.

Investor meetings on , in , NY. Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference: Fireside chat at 3:05 PM GMT on Wednesday, September 24, 2025 in London, UK . The live webcast of this event will be available on the Investor Webpage

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites including 25 manufacturing facilities worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 41 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2024 generated $2.89 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

